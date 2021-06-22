House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) followed the queue of many Democrats when asked for a straight-up response to a direct question, dodging the yes-or-no question of whether she believes an “unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being.”

“Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi told reporters during her weekly press conference on Thursday, according to Fox News. “I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue, as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Right to choose above right to life?

Similar to President Joe Biden’s refusal to answer whether he planned to stack the U.S. Supreme Court during his 2020 presidential campaign – or Vice President Kamala Harris recently responding that she has not been to Europe when asked when she plans to visit the southern border – Pelosi avoided giving Americans the blatant truth and exposing the Democratic Party’s radical left agenda and ideology concerning abortion.

The sanctity of human life has come to the forefront as states maneuver to protect unborn children from a White House intent on pushing its radical left agenda in the name of so-called “women’s reproductive rights,” – including abortion-on-demand from the time of conception all the way until the moment of birth.

Specifically, a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks is up for review by the Supreme Court

“The law was struck down by a federal judge in 2018, and again by the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2019,” Fox New informed. “Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision – legalized abortion prior to viability, or about 24 weeks into a pregnancy.”

Faith in leftist politics above religious faith

Pelosi’s vehement support for abortion – typical of the Democratic Party’s radical pro-abortion platform – is in direct conflict with her self-proclaimed Catholic faith, with the Catholic Church unapologetically teaching that abortion is a sin.

Unequivocally standing for a woman’s “right to choose,” Pelosi has indicated that she supports getting rid of the Hyde Amendment that prohibits the federal funding of abortion, and it is unclear how Biden will move forward with the issue in his budget plans.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone – Pelosi’s hometown bishop – proclaimed last month that lawmakers who support abortion should refrain from Communion.

“If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” Cordileone declared in his pastoral letter in May.

Standing firm in mid-air

Last week was not the first time Pelosi has been asked about her radical advocacy of abortion that contradicts her professed faith, as she was previously asked if a preborn child at 20 weeks is a “human being.”

In similar fashion, Pelosi told CNS News in 2015 that she had “great standing” to address to issue “as a mother of five in six years,” insisting that she is more knowledgeable about having babies than the Pope.

Pelosi admonishes pro-lifers

As part of Pelosi’s abortion activism last week, she spoke during a health care panel at East Los Angeles College, insisting that Americans who want fewer abortions should “love” Planned Parenthood and other “family planning” organizations.

“I don’t want to be a fear-monger, but this is scary – this is really dangerous … what they’re trying to do to a woman’s right to choose,” she told the Southern California audience, according to TheBlaze. “It’s a funny thing because they don’t believe in governance, they don’t want clean air, clean water, food safety – all those things that governments do – they don’t want this, they don’t want that, but they [are for] big government when it comes to a woman’s right to choose … big government there.”

Pelosi did what many Democratic politicians are famous for … euphemizing controversial terms by crafting their preferred lexicon that advocates their radical, progressive agenda, essentially substituting the term “family planning” for abortion or infanticide.

“So this, we have a fight on our hands, but I’ll tell you this one thing, for 25 years – my first 25 years in the Congress – I was banging my head up against a brick wall trying to say to people, ‘they don’t support family planning’ … nobody would believe that,” she continued. “Until just a few years ago, they decided they were going – when they had the majority – they would take away all the funding for Planned Parenthood.”

She continued to avoid the fact that a great majority of Planned Parenthood’s funding is spent on killing preborn babies, trying to make the world’s largest abortion provider look like a group that provides services to build and support families – rather than destroy them.

“They don’t believe in family planning, so it’s not just about terminating a pregnancy, it’s about preventing money going to people,” Pelosi argued. “If you don’t like terminating a pregnancy, you should love family planning right? But they do not support that.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.