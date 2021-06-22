House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) followed the queue of many Democrats when asked for a straight-up response to a direct question, dodging the yes-or-no question of whether she believes an “unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being.”
“Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi told reporters during her weekly press conference on Thursday, according to Fox News. “I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue, as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”
Right to choose above right to life?
Similar to President Joe Biden’s refusal to answer whether he planned to stack the U.S. Supreme Court during his 2020 presidential campaign – or Vice President Kamala Harris recently responding that she has not been to Europe when asked when she plans to visit the southern border – Pelosi avoided giving Americans the blatant truth and exposing the Democratic Party’s radical left agenda and ideology concerning abortion.
The sanctity of human life has come to the forefront as states maneuver to protect unborn children from a White House intent on pushing its radical left agenda in the name of so-called “women’s reproductive rights,” – including abortion-on-demand from the time of conception all the way until the moment of birth.
Specifically, a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks is up for review by the Supreme Court
“The law was struck down by a federal judge in 2018, and again by the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2019,” Fox New informed. “Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision – legalized abortion prior to viability, or about 24 weeks into a pregnancy.”
Faith in leftist politics above religious faith
Pelosi’s vehement support for abortion – typical of the Democratic Party’s radical pro-abortion platform – is in direct conflict with her self-proclaimed Catholic faith, with the Catholic Church unapologetically teaching that abortion is a sin.
Unequivocally standing for a woman’s “right to choose,” Pelosi has indicated that she supports getting rid of the Hyde Amendment that prohibits the federal funding of abortion, and it is unclear how Biden will move forward with the issue in his budget plans.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone – Pelosi’s hometown bishop – proclaimed last month that lawmakers who support abortion should refrain from Communion.
“If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” Cordileone declared in his pastoral letter in May.
Standing firm in mid-air
Last week was not the first time Pelosi has been asked about her radical advocacy of abortion that contradicts her professed faith, as she was previously asked if a preborn child at 20 weeks is a “human being.”
In similar fashion, Pelosi told CNS News in 2015 that she had “great standing” to address to issue “as a mother of five in six years,” insisting that she is more knowledgeable about having babies than the Pope.
Pelosi admonishes pro-lifers
As part of Pelosi’s abortion activism last week, she spoke during a health care panel at East Los Angeles College, insisting that Americans who want fewer abortions should “love” Planned Parenthood and other “family planning” organizations.
“I don’t want to be a fear-monger, but this is scary – this is really dangerous … what they’re trying to do to a woman’s right to choose,” she told the Southern California audience, according to TheBlaze. “It’s a funny thing because they don’t believe in governance, they don’t want clean air, clean water, food safety – all those things that governments do – they don’t want this, they don’t want that, but they [are for] big government when it comes to a woman’s right to choose … big government there.”
Pelosi did what many Democratic politicians are famous for … euphemizing controversial terms by crafting their preferred lexicon that advocates their radical, progressive agenda, essentially substituting the term “family planning” for abortion or infanticide.
“So this, we have a fight on our hands, but I’ll tell you this one thing, for 25 years – my first 25 years in the Congress – I was banging my head up against a brick wall trying to say to people, ‘they don’t support family planning’ … nobody would believe that,” she continued. “Until just a few years ago, they decided they were going – when they had the majority – they would take away all the funding for Planned Parenthood.”
She continued to avoid the fact that a great majority of Planned Parenthood’s funding is spent on killing preborn babies, trying to make the world’s largest abortion provider look like a group that provides services to build and support families – rather than destroy them.
“They don’t believe in family planning, so it’s not just about terminating a pregnancy, it’s about preventing money going to people,” Pelosi argued. “If you don’t like terminating a pregnancy, you should love family planning right? But they do not support that.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
There are celebrity Christians just as there are celebrity politicians and Nancy just happens to be both. She can avoid such questions in all of her Earthly encounters but the day will come when she will have to answer God and I am thinking that the answer she has been giving here won’t fare so well with The Father—but that is between them—I am not her judge.
On the other hand, I have never understood why questions like this even pop up. An unborn baby at any age, from single cell on up to maturity—is always going to be human. Humans, like all other life forms, reproduce in like kind. It is not an issue, biological nor otherwise. It is made into an issue so that certain humans can justify their desires and behaviors. It is an attempt to try and trip up God on a technicality.
There is nothing even remotely Christian about cement face Pelosi. The whole dummycrat party embraces atheist and non Christian/Jewish religions. They used the Muslims for votes and crappy garbage like senile Joe and cement face Pelosi will occasionally claim to be Catholic just for the sake of trying to get some of the Christian vote. I know there are some who will fall for the dummycrat nonsense but they will also have to face God someday and explain why they supported and voted for politicians who are greedy for money and power to the point of encouraging murder just to get the baby killer vote. The only real spirit the dummycrats worship is Lucifer, whether they know it or not.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of GOD – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
If something has a heartbeat it is alive, to stop that heartbeat is to Kill.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History
To fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
How can the Catholic Church even allow a person like Pelosi or Biden in the Catholic Church, when these two (Biden and Pelosi) are for the perpetual murder of innocent / helpless babies in the womb?
“insisting that she is more knowledgeable about having babies than the Pope.” What does that have to do with abortion? You obviously felt in line with the Pope when you were raising your babies but now its a Socialist/Squad thing to say you change your mind? Anyone that aligns with you will pay the price………..I certainly hope she isn’t going to church any longer as she is nothing more than a hypocrite with a pen!
With Nancy’s strong support of abortion in all its ugliness, I have to wonder if she would abort any of her children, if she was many years younger and just starting a family?
Roe V Wade is a legal judgement that has been stretched out of wack since it was handed down, HOWEVER, it is not a moral judgent or a scientific one. And it’s not a law but an opinion which can be changed at whim which is what Democrats fear rather than actually passing the necessary law that may not have the support they need. What we get are equivocations and not answers when the question is posed. It’s still an ugly nasty business no matter how the left tries to perfume it!
Amen, you are absolutely correct.
The response that Pelosi gave, and that obama is famous for always giving, …..is the “articulated word weave” …… where they twist and warp words to make ….”their bad” to sound good, …..and where they twist and warp words to make that which is good and right …… to sound very bad.
It’s part of their indoctrination on us, to fool our brain into thinking like they do, and to make utter fools of us. giving innuendos, insinuations, ambiguities, allusions, hints, overtones, inferences, intimidations, nuances, suggestions, connotations, extrapolations, interpretations, implications, shades of a truth….. of their warped view. Like in mass hypnosis. They confuse us into thinking good is bad and that bad is good. Like the Bible says:
Isaiah 5:20-21
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
21 Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!
We are being led, indoctrinated, taught, led astray from God and our American way.