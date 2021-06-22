The young boy and girl nearly killed in a brazen Bronx shooting are bruised, terrified and unable to sleep after the ordeal, their parents said Monday.

Horrifying video showed Mia, 13, and her brother, Christian, 5, dodging death as a gunman blasted at least a half-dozen bullets at a man just inches away from the children in Mt. Eden around 7 p.m. Thursday.

As police continue their hunt for the gunmen, their parents, Christian and Dyanna, said the children haven’t been able to get past what happened.

“The kids have a bunch of bruises. My daughter can’t move her arm. My son has bruises all over. He’s traumatized, can’t sleep. When he hears a noise, he gets nervous,” the boy’s father, also named Christian, said in Spanish, ABC 7 reported.

The two children were standing outside a bodega on Sheridan Ave. near E. Mt. Eden Ave., across the street from their apartment, when a gunman chased after a man.

The man barreled into Mia and Christian, sending all three sprawling to the sidewalk, tangled.

The gunman didn’t let the kids’ presence stop him: He opened fire at least six times, hitting the man identified by sources as Hassan Wright, 24 — in the back and both legs, as an accomplice yelled, “Kill him! Kill him!” Wright survived.

The children’s mother, Dayana, said she had no idea who Wright was. The kids, us, we don’t know that person,” she said, ABC 7 reported. “They were not with that person.”

Cops have released a clear photo of one of the suspects in the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

