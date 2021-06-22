The young boy and girl nearly killed in a brazen Bronx shooting are bruised, terrified and unable to sleep after the ordeal, their parents said Monday.
Horrifying video showed Mia, 13, and her brother, Christian, 5, dodging death as a gunman blasted at least a half-dozen bullets at a man just inches away from the children in Mt. Eden around 7 p.m. Thursday.
As police continue their hunt for the gunmen, their parents, Christian and Dyanna, said the children haven’t been able to get past what happened.
“The kids have a bunch of bruises. My daughter can’t move her arm. My son has bruises all over. He’s traumatized, can’t sleep. When he hears a noise, he gets nervous,” the boy’s father, also named Christian, said in Spanish, ABC 7 reported.
The two children were standing outside a bodega on Sheridan Ave. near E. Mt. Eden Ave., across the street from their apartment, when a gunman chased after a man.
The man barreled into Mia and Christian, sending all three sprawling to the sidewalk, tangled.
The gunman didn’t let the kids’ presence stop him: He opened fire at least six times, hitting the man identified by sources as Hassan Wright, 24 — in the back and both legs, as an accomplice yelled, “Kill him! Kill him!” Wright survived.
The children’s mother, Dayana, said she had no idea who Wright was. The kids, us, we don’t know that person,” she said, ABC 7 reported. “They were not with that person.”
Cops have released a clear photo of one of the suspects in the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
(C)2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Ayannah Presley, take note.
Libs, this is what you really need to be thinking about in your zeal for gun control and defunding the police. You need to stop playing your political games and rid yourselves of your imaginary grievances. This is what happens when you people get control and enact your insane policies. An Angel was looking out for those two children. The gunman was oblivious as to their safety—and note that it is the gunman working the gun and not the gun itself causing the violence. Every Liberal who looks at this and fails to see the real problem is no better than the gunman.
The defund the police, put no criminals in prison, communist Mayor de Blasio. Hey liberals who vote for these communist Democrats, when are you sheep going to wake up? How do you sheep voters like the high crime?
When are politicians going to start grabbing illegal guns of thugs used this way with police raids instead of targeting safely locked up guns of legal gun-owners who commit no crimes? Disarming gangs repeatedly and locking up criminals who use guns is what anyone who actually wants to decrease gun crime does, instead of mere POSTURING and bullying the innocent.
What mayor and marshal in the Wild West disarmed the townspeople instead of the outlaws? Dem-run ruined cities are the Wild West of 2021.
You’ll notice the Commie Daily News made no mention of the fact that the Bronx Bolshevik and other Radicals want to strip these neighborhoods of police.