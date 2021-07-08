Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) said Tuesday that “we must eliminate funding” for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that the agencies “terrorize migrant communities.”
“Time after time we have seen it as advocates on the ground, as human service agencies on the ground. To continue to see over and over again that these agencies are inept to humanely guiding migrants through our immigration system,” the progressive congresswoman said during a conversation on digital walls, borders and deportations with Julie Mao from Just Futures Law.
“Instead they further continue to terrorize migrant communities located within our communities,” she said.
Tlaib’s comments come just weeks after a bipartisan group of lawmakers from Texas penned an essay in the Dallas Morning News warning that the U.S. is on track to receive “the highest number of total yearly border crossings in two decades.”
– Read more at National Review
Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib says that “we must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization DHS” pic.twitter.com/aaLHQX0quH
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2021
