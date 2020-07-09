Gov. Cuomo blamed President Trump on Wednesday as he admonished the commander-in-chief for dismissing health experts concerned about coronavirus and calling for schools to reopen this fall.
“The federal government has no authority when it comes to reopening schools,” the governor said during a press briefing in Manhattan.
Trump threatened earlier in the day to withhold federal aid if states don’t reopen schools in September. At a White House event Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out of school for the fall semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus.
Cuomo said the president has no authority when it comes to education.
“Schools reopening is a state decision, period,” he said. “That is the law and that is the way we’re going to proceed. It’s not up to the President of the United States. There is something called the Constitution that guides government power and there’s a series of laws based on that Constitution and the President does not have that authority to open schools.”
Cuomo said school districts must present plans for reopening the end of the month and the state will announce decision on a case-by-case basis in early August.
Earlier in the day, Mayor de Blasio and city schools chancellor Richard Carranza unveiled their “Blended Learning” plan for the city’s 1.1 million public school students.
De Blasio said he believes the plan will preserve “health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom.”
“We’re going to move forward according to the data, according to the state of New York,” he added, but admitted that the situation could change along the way.
The plan would include limiting classrooms to nine to 12 students and staggering how many days kids are in school.
Meanwhile, the governor said that beginning Friday, malls in phase four regions can reopen if they have enhanced HVAC filtration systems and other safety measures in place.
Cuomo announced there were 97 COVID-19 patients intubated statewide, the lowest number reported in months. He also said there were 11 coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
“The good news is the number of hospitalizations is 841,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Number of intubations is 97; first time it’s been under 100 and it’s the first time it’s been this low since March 16.”
While other states continue to report skyrocketing infection rates, Cuomo said of some 57,000 virus tests conducted in the state, 1.2% came back positive.
“As I’ve said every day for the past 130 days, we’re making progress because we’re acting smart and we have to continue to act smart,” he said.
Cuomo reiterated that the increasing cases across the country remain a threat to New York, noting that airlines have agreed to hand out forms to passengers to help the state track out of towners subject to a two-week quarantine if coming from one of 19 states with high COVID-19 numbers.
“Bad news is everything around us frankly,” the governor said. “Tale of two cities, we have a tale of two different kinds of states.”
He also ripped the Trump administration for not taking the pandemic seriously and attributing high infection rates to increased testing.
“The federal government still insists on perpetuating the myth, and they keep saying the cases are going up because we are testing more. That makes no sense whatsoever,” he said. “The American people are smart you’re not going to fool them, you’re not going to con them.”
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Coumo rips one all right. His whole life is one big brain fart.
“The federal government has no authority when it comes to reopening schools,” ,,,,but it DOES have the right NOT to pay for Services not rendered, and like good businessmen, refuse to pay for goods that were not delivered. Cut every New York Educational funding in a New York minute before they take that money and fund their evil party intentions to turn America into Venezuela. Like Venezuela, the inability of a country to even supply it’s people with toilet paper should be a red flag to Red State people that the planned social destruction of a country is about to take place,, burning buildings, shootings and statue removals aside, Cuomo is just a small part of the Larger Social Collective beehive Democrat Borg Brain of planned bad intentions disguised as good intentions that pave the road out of our American heaven into their Secular Socialist hell.
Cuomo needs to step down. He is not qualified to run the city of New York, or any other city. His pay grade should put him in as dogcatcher. It is obvious that he is playing politics with the lives of the people of New York. Open the schools, or leave office. On the other hand, maybe the people of New York deserve what they are getting for electing the idiot for mayor. Good luck New York, he is all yours.
Hey Fredo Cuomo, you are always talking about science. The science says that younger people rarely have complications from covid. How is that for a dose of reality, Fredo Cuomo, murderer of people in nursing homes, with your executive order, forcing nursing homes to take covid positive patients?
“The American people are smart, you’re not going to fool them, you’re not going to con them.”
Except for the majority of people in new york, who elect democraps to tyrannize them time after time.
So Schools are not supposed to be allowed to open, but SHOPPING MALLS are ok to be opened, according to you ? Aren’t YOU the one, who made the DEADLY decision to send all those elderly patients to Nursing Homes to DIE ?