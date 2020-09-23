CNN anchor Don Lemon said Monday that the country should “blow up the entire system” if Democrats sweep the elections in November.
“We’re going to have to blow up the entire system,” Lemon told Chris Cuomo during their regular program transition.
“I don’t know about that,” Cuomo said. “You’re just going to have to vote.”
“You’re going to have to get rid of the Electoral College,” Lemon said. “Because the minority in this country gets to decide who our judges are and who our president is. Is that fair?”
“You need a constitutional amendment to do that,” Cuomo said.
“And if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts and they can do that amendment and get it passed,” Lemon said.
“Well, you need two-thirds vote in the Congress and three-quarters of the state legislatures,” Cuomo said.
“They may be able to do that,” Lemon said.
The last point by Cuomo will be the toughest to achieve, since Republicans currently control 59% of state legislatures and are unlikely to lose enough races this year to make Lemon’s dream come true with regard to the Electoral College.
