Like his colleague Joe Biden, to Andrew Cuomo it’s not New York first, it’s New York last.
In the latest mess-up by the scandal-ridden Love Gov., nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants living in the state of New York will receive $2.1 billion in taxpayer-funded stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
This whopping sum adds up to about $1.1 billion more than small businesses will receive in grants and tax credits after being forced to close by Cuomo’s economic lockdowns.
Indeed, businesses across the state of New York have felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, as economic lockdown measures have been in place for more than a year. While some struggle to remain afloat, others have been forced to close their doors for good.
But, instead of providing these businesses the help they so desperately need, he’s shelling out money to illegal immigrants that have crowded and overwhelmed our border.
According to Breitbart, estimates suggest illegal aliens could receive up to $28,600 a year thanks to Cuomo’s newly approved benefits. Weekly, they could receive $500.
What’s more, for those unemployed since March 2020, illegal aliens could receive, on average, $12,600.
New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy called the New York state legislature “even more radical than the Biden-Harris administration,” and urged that the budget deal “has replaced any last semblance of common sense with woke insanity.”
“Democrats are about to pass a budget that raises taxes on New Yorkers and businesses by $4 billion while enacting a $2 billion fund that will provide $25,000 payouts to illegal immigrants,” he said in the statement.
This is vital information which needs to be prominently displayed on large multi-lingual posters in all the southern border processing centers, along with the GPS coordinates of NYC.
IMO ANY POlitician, whether at the state level, town/city level or in the federal govt, THAT WILLINY GIVES OUR tax payer money to illegal invaders, should be PUBLICLY STRIPPED of their US citizenship, and sent to prison for KNOWINGLY AIDING CRIMINALS..
THOSE WHO Do so, AT THE EXPENSE OF US Citizens should THEN GET EXILED to a random country.. WITH THEIR Entire bloody family.
An outrageous waste of the taxpayers’ money! This jerk should be recalled immediately! What about all the honest working people who will be taxed to favor the criminal illegals? What they they think about this robbery of their money?
Instead of spending billions to favor the illegals, they should spend billions to deport them.
Go on the website debtclock.org to learn about NY’s huge debts and deficits – this is one reason the state has some of the highest taxes in the nation.
The voters themselves are to blame, because they elect morons like Cuomo.
Recalled?… My rose red butt… Throw him and his no talent useless brother out of the country for treason!!
You both should know by now, RULES and laws, only ever seem to apply to conservatives. NOT treasonous demon-rats..
Governor Cuomo, should wear a hat “Make New York LAST Again. The Pravda news media will kiss Cuomo’s feet.
If he is using any federal money then it is illegal. The constitution says only citizens are entitled to Privileges and benefits.
TELL THAT to the MILLIONS OF illegals already GETTING government cheeze.. MOSTLY cause of commucrat, and so-called whiner conservative governors/mayors and senators…
The best desision of my life was to get the hell out of that Schiff Hole !
I suggest anyone still there ,do the same.
We left over 10 years ago and have NEVER regretted it.
The “people” voted these idiots in, you get what you vote for!