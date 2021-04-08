Like his colleague Joe Biden, to Andrew Cuomo it’s not New York first, it’s New York last.

In the latest mess-up by the scandal-ridden Love Gov., nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants living in the state of New York will receive $2.1 billion in taxpayer-funded stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

This whopping sum adds up to about $1.1 billion more than small businesses will receive in grants and tax credits after being forced to close by Cuomo’s economic lockdowns.

Like his colleague Joe Biden, to Andrew Cuomo it’s not New York first, it’s New York last.

In the latest mess-up by the scandal-ridden Love Gov., nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants living in the state of New York will receive $2.1 billion in taxpayer-funded stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

This whopping sum adds up to about $1.1 billion more than small businesses will receive in grants and tax credits after being forced to close by Cuomo’s economic lockdowns.

Indeed, businesses across the state of New York have felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, as economic lockdown measures have been in place for more than a year. While some struggle to remain afloat, others have been forced to close their doors for good.

But, instead of providing these businesses the help they so desperately need, he’s shelling out money to illegal immigrants that have crowded and overwhelmed our border.

According to Breitbart, estimates suggest illegal aliens could receive up to $28,600 a year thanks to Cuomo’s newly approved benefits. Weekly, they could receive $500.

What’s more, for those unemployed since March 2020, illegal aliens could receive, on average, $12,600.

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy called the New York state legislature “even more radical than the Biden-Harris administration,” and urged that the budget deal “has replaced any last semblance of common sense with woke insanity.”

“Democrats are about to pass a budget that raises taxes on New Yorkers and businesses by $4 billion while enacting a $2 billion fund that will provide $25,000 payouts to illegal immigrants,” he said in the statement.

The post CUOMO CASH: Illegal Immigrants in NY to Get $1.1B More in Taxpayer-Funded Aid than Small Businesses appeared first on Human Events.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.