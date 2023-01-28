The abortion-supporting U.S. Department of Justice is bragging it has indicted two abortion-defending activists in Florida for spray-painting threats on pro-life pregnancy centers in the state, but that back-patting gesture is not impressing pro-life activists who can do some basic math.
In the press release dated January 24, the DOJ announced a federal grand jury has indicted Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, for spray-painting “Your Time is Up!” and other threatening messages on three pro-life facilities.
Reacting to the indictments, Lynda Bell of Florida Right to Life tells AFN she is extremely grateful for the indictments but she has personally counted nearly 70 incidents of vandalism and fire-bombings against other pro-life centers across the country.
“…Ridiculous attacks on pro-life centers that treat women for free, that help women and young girls,” she says. “And they were just religiously attacked, and it’s taken that long to get this kind of reaction.”
Bell’s estimate of 70 attacks to date jumps to approximately 200 when churches, mostly Catholic, are added.
AFN reported in a Jan. 20 story that pro-life leaders are skeptical of the FBI and Department of Justice considering the attacks carried out over the summer meet the definition of domestic terrorism. Yet no arrests had been announced. Even when the FBI made the surprise announcement it is offering cash rewards for information about 10 incidents, it was pointed out the Republican-led Congress is expected to grill top Department of Justice officials in coming weeks.
Anne O’Connor, with the National Institute of Family and Life Advocate, tells AFN it sure is strange there have been no arrests made considering many of those attacks were committed seven to eight months ago. She compares that lack of interest with a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic that was attacked in August. That suspect was arrested and charged within four days.
“So we’re not sure why it’s taken almost a year for justice to happen for pregnancy centers,” she tells AFN. “But we’re looking forward to see how the case is handled.”
I wonder if the two of the top three positions of this woke, immoral Democrat ruled cabal have professed to be devoted Catholics and Pro-abortion?
Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi encourage, finance, support and protect abortions (baby killing).
IT certainly wouldn’t shock me to find they are funding it.
Apparently this admiistration is more tied up with planned Robbing-hood to properly supervise planned parenthood. Its all about the money which can buy the votes or the tired, the poor, the huddled masses of entitlement, longing to EAT free. The tens of millions who had to be ILLEGALLY imported to replace the Legal human Capital destroyed on the American abortionists cutting table.,,,the current greatest American terrorism and evil still active in what used to be the good old USA. Apparently terror is their comfort zone, never to be seriously challenged so long as THEY and their party receive the power and the glory forever, designed not for themselves but their CREATOR whose image they refuse to bear..
It’s taken long enough for them to realize the law concerning health clinics for women works both ways. While Roe was in effect any protest against an abortion clinic was practically considered terrorism. Now that the rules have changed the target has been clinics which promote life and have been sloughed off for the most part. The worst part is they are going after those who support the pro-life movement such as churches!