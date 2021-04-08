The U.S. Army, currently stuck in a quagmire over a rigorous new physical fitness test, needs to get its act together and make sure soldiers are ready for combat, says a national security expert.
The rollout of the Army Combat Fitness Test in 2019 hit a roadblock when initial test scores showed 65% of women failed it compared to 10% of men.
The new ACFT replaced the Army’s three-event Army Physical Fitness Test, which graded soldiers according to sex and age, but the alarming failure rate caused an uproar among Democrat lawmakers who used a 2021 Pentagon spending bill to order a halt to scoring soldiers according to the new physical test. A study of the test is being done by the RAND Corp.
According to Stars and Stripes, the fitness exam is a six-event test that is patterned after the grueling CrossFit program with weights and barbells, medicine balls, kettle balls, and a 90-lb. sled to simulate dragging a wounded soldier.
The new test, which is meant to better simulate combat, includes a “leg tuck” station that 72% of women failed when they couldn’t raise their legs to to their chin. That failure rate forced the Army to subtitute a plank if a soldier failed at the leg tuck.
National security analyst Bob Maginnis of the Family Research Council says the new fitness test was designed to be a gender-neutral test, with the same requirements for both men and women, but four out of five women were failing it.
“This, of course, runs contrary to what Barack Obama put in place: Removing all exemptions for women in direct ground combat and some of the physically tough military occupational specialties out there,” Maginnis tells One News Now.
Obama ordered the Pentagon to open up front-line combat roles to women, including grueling infantry units and tip-of-the-spear special operations, sparking fears the armed forces would weaken its combat readiness to accommodate less-qualified females and thus get soldiers killed during grueling, exhausting combat.
During the phase-in period, the U.S. Marine Corps was the only branch to publicly speak out after its own testing showed female Marines were failing to keep up with males during rigorous combat simulation such as loading artillery shells and carrying a wounded Marine to safety.
According to Maginnis, the Biden administration is rolling out a far-left agenda for the U.S. armed forces at the same time the Army is attempting to get its soldiers, males and females, better prepared for combat.
“This is loony stuff,” Maginnis warns. “These people clearly have a radical agenda and it’s not in our best interest.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
There’s no difference in men and women physical abilities. Just read the news.
AND of course the whammen would be whining “THIS Test is unfair, we’re failing it too much”..
This is so stupid and dangerous. Just like there is no such thing as genders beyond male and female there is no gender neutral physical fitness test. Men and women are biologically different. If you don’t understand the exceedingly simple biological science involved then educate yourself because the system failed you. Playing political games like this in the military is detrimental to military morale, fitness and readiness for combat. Keep the lunatics in politics and out of the military.
IF we kicked out all the politicians in the military, 90% imo, of our top so-called leadership would be booted…
Either they can pass the test for everyone, or they do not get in, they need to be able to produce if and when necessary.
I agree. EITHER meet the same requirements, or don’t get in…
The fact remains that the majority of females simply do not have the physical strength of males, and are not suited to military demands. They keep lowering standards in order to favor females, and yet the females still cannot pass the tests.
Military tasks are a man’s job, and all this PC denial makes no difference. Human beings are NOT born with equal ability and they never will be. To try to make everyone “equal” is merely going against the laws of nature.
Research indicates that females have a higher rate of injury than males, simply because they do not have the muscular strength to handle military activity.
The article above is stating what we already know: Men are stronger than women, men are quicker than women and in a combat situation men can react quicker than women, because they are faster and stronger than women. Like I stated in previous columns, if women in the United States military ever had to fight the Russian or Chinese Military in hand to hand combat, the male Russians and male Chinese would make short work of the American women. Secondly, having women on the front lines would endanger the men in the military. God Bless women, as they can do things that I am terrible at: Creativity, artistic ability and organizing things. There are differences between men and women, but the “woke” culture cannot accept that!
How much is this costing us to find out Men are stronger than woman ? Million$ ?!?
What a culture we have created. It seems it is more important to not hurt the feelings of the fairer sex than to protect the very existence of the United States. This is simply a twisted and perverted mentality that has become “mainstream” to the degree I would have never thought possible in this country.
AND makes you wonder, what all our vets from WW2/Vietnam, are thinking at how BUGGERED UP we’ve let our military get..
Most women cannot handle combat situations because they were not built for it. If you have an issue with that, talk to God. I’m sure He will explain His reasons to the women that He greets when they come to Heaven when they are killed in combat. The social engineering going on the US military is greatly disheartening to me. I’m a male veteran and women don’t belong in combat.
Combat is not the same as Flag Football!
to be honest, the democrats in government hate America so much that – in my opinion – they would prefer anyone in the military – man or woman – to be dead. So what do they care if the military is weaker. It just makes their ultimate goal – the destruction of liberty in America – easier for them.
When I was a youth, my dad picked up a soldier hitchhiking back to Fort Riley from Salina, KS. The young man was a corporal in the army and was armed with a .45 colt – m1911 – holstered at his side. Now if that same young man was walking along a highway armed, he would likely be courts-martialed for that “offense”. We lived on the north side of Fort Riley, and when we would go on post, ever mother’s son in the military was armed. There were no killings at the Fort as long as we lived there – a matter of over a decade.