A black pastor and outspoken conservative is speaking out about the rise in violent deaths in the black community after police budgets were slashed to appease a left-wing mob.

The violence that has been plaguing Chicago’s dangerous South Side for years is moving into the upscale downtown area. Last Thursday, in one incident, two people were killed and seven wounded just two blocks from the city’s Magnificent Mile.

There has been a 64%-jump in Chicago’s downtown shootings in 2022, the overwhelming majority of the victims being black.

Speaking to American Family Radio about the jump in street violence, Bishop E.W. Jackson said the tragedy was caused when the Far Left, responding to public anger, punished entire police departments.

“After George Floyd was killed, and you had the big movement start to dismantle the police, defund the police, get rid of police, reimagine the police,” Jackson said, “that number of black victims jumped from 7,404 in 2019 to 9,813 in 2020.”

Radical, far-left groups demanded that mayors and city councils literally disband police departments – the activists call it “abolition” – in some of America’s biggest cities in 2020. Liberal city leaders wisely refused to shut down the police department but they still slashed police budgets, which cut the number of cops on the street, in an effort to punish law enforcement in the name of racial healing.

Yet it was minority neighborhoods that paid for that wokeness through 2020 and 2021 as the crime statistics show. In 2020, the CDC found black Americans were four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population and 12 times more likely than a white person.

The person who most often pulled the trigger was another black person, not a racist police officer.

As 2021 came to an end, an NBC News new story reported more than a dozen city governments that had slashed their budgets were restoring millions of dollars in police dollars after crime went up. Those same city governments were being forced to recruit officers after many quit or retired in frustration after they were punished in the name of racial politics.

According to Jackson, the far-left activists, the Black Lives Matter leaders, and the national media caused the deaths and injuries of innocent black Americans, and they will never be held accountable for what they did.

“When you dismantle the police and defund the police, and you have retirements and you can’t recruit police officers,” Jackson said, “here’s what happens: A whole lot more people in the inner city fall victim to crime.”

Jackson, who lives in Virginia, made his comments to the “Today’s Issues” radio program. He is host of the AFR talk show “The Awakening.”

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.