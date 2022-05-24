ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue on Monday accused Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams’ recent criticism of Georgia’s quality of life for its residents.
Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. She’s without opposition in her own primary Tuesday, while Perdue is trying to knock off incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.
Republicans have been roasting Abrams after she told a Democratic dinner in suburban Atlanta on Saturday that “I am tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” Abrams acknowledged the remark would draw fire, saying “let me contextualize” and saying that when Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”
But Perdue, in an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on Monday, recast those and earlier Abrams remarks from a racist perspective.
He likened what Abrams said to her remarks in the 2018 campaign when she said that “I want to create a lot of different jobs, because people shouldn’t have to go into agriculture or hospitality to make a living in Georgia.”
Republicans trumpeted that as an attack on farmers, a mostly Republican constituency. On Monday, Perdue made the remarks about African Americans.
“When she told Black farmers, you don’t need to be on the farm, and when she told Black workers in hospitality and all this … she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said. “I am over this. She should never be considered material for a governor.”
When asked about the comment on MSNBC, Abrams said that “I can apologize all day for my phrasing, but I will never apologize for my meaning, and that is that we mean to serve the people of Georgia and we mean to make Georgia better for everyone, and I want to lift everyone up.”
There are quite a few of them who do that.
Until and unless, they need to EMBRACE their race, to push an issue..
Demeaning your race is redistributing millions of dollars to yourself in past campaigns based on lies which fleeced needed dollars from the black community, and returned only more unemployment, drugs and social dependency. They still have not figured out that when you create social dependency of your entire race on government, they make mostly white people like Hillary, and crooked self-enriching blacks like her and the BLM people “Supremists In Fact” by their own actions of submission. She would make Georgia the best place to live free,,,,Free from responsibility that is, but totally dependent on power hungry people to take their freedoms of action for the benefit of only themselves. Since her last election it is she whose life got a lot richer, while THE PEOPLE she seeks to serve get poorer by the minute, making her part of the problem, not the solution.
Abrams said, Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”
Georgia had a dismal rankings for mental health access because as long as Georgia was a Republican State, they didn’t have many mentally deranged people, but now that millions of Democrats moved into Georgia, the mentally deranged people have increased.
So if the State of Georgia does not embrace maternal mortality (Abortions) “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”
AND sinc she’s SERVED in georgia for years, whos to BLAME for those ‘stats’ being so bad’??
she should be the poster child for i am entitled to it all.
Let’s hope the good voters of Georgia has seen enough of these democrats to realize that they don’t care about the common folks, only about enriching themselves. Of course that’s not only in Georgia, it’s all over this country.