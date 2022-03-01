The buffoonery and spectacle of the 2022 “State of the Union” circus can fully be expected to exceed anything ever seen previously. The left has too much at stake to simply allow the event to be conducted according to its constitutional directive. In Article II, Section III of the Constitution, the President is simply required to keep an open line of communication with the Congress “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

According to those stipulations, even some occasional text messaging from the White House to Capitol Hill would be sufficient. George Washington’s first such delivery was a two page letter to the Congress, perfectly fulfilling the requirement. But like everything else government does, the need to keep the Congress informed has expanded to absurd proportions, into the shameless grandstanding we are sure to see in this year’s event.

Of course the Democrats have a huge problem, owing to the near vegetative state of their sock-puppet “president.” By now, nobody with any honesty or sense really believes Joe Biden is actually in charge of anything. And while the leftie devotees from Congressional Democrats to network Fake News lackeys have been desperately pretending everything is really OK, the ruse just isn’t working. Yet they will grit their teeth and feign deference and admiration once again, with the all the predictable post-address platitudes. But what Democrat minions attempt to present as “analysis” will in fact be nothing more than damage control.

Always seeking ways of politicizing every situation, Democrats invented a means of getting the “last word” on Republican State of the Union deliveries some years back, with the opposition party rebuttal. But in their current precarious state, this presents a huge liability. Worse yet, they have no clue what insane (literally) mental meanderings Ol’ Joe might commit, as he has done too often in the past, and now with increasing frequency. This will no doubt provide ammunition for the Republican giving the rebuttal.

So the Democrats, never restrained by decency or a sense of shame, have now invented the Democrat response to the Republican rebuttal. And no, this isn’t parody! In fact, many of Biden’s daily comments (at least those which hold a trace of “coherence”) have regularly resulted in “clarifications” coming from somebody or something termed simply as “The White House.” In short, Biden is clearly not the last word on any policy or edict, and everyone knows it.

It’s tempting to be dismissive of the whole Biden Cabal charade including this year’s SOTU message. But to do so is to underestimate the gravity of America’s current circumstances. With the massive instability caused by Russian aggression on Ukraine, coupled with the near expectation of a similar action on Taiwan by Communist China, America needs to present a strong, coherent front in response. And the likelihood of a pathetic performance from Biden, if not his total implosion in front of the Nation and the world, could send a dangerous message of vulnerability at a time when the prospect of World War III looms.

Thankfully, for those who want a valid appraisal of the actual condition of our Country, President Trump described the “State of the Union” on February 26 at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando Florida. In his hour and sixteen minute address, he explained in excruciating detail just how abysmal things currently are for America. The picture wasn’t pretty, but it was necessarily honest, and with the traditional bluntness for which he is known.

President Trump told of how necessary it is for America to project strength to the rest of the world, “or else they are going to walk all over us.” He lamented that the five worst presidents in American history “would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in just the very short thirteen months,” and that “America has lost its self confidence.” “Just one year ago, America had the most secure border in US history, record low gas prices, and energy independence.” We had an “unrivaled military, we rebuilt the military, and space force on top of it.” And the list of great achievements went on.

But now, “Our great military has been humiliated in our surrender in Afghanistan.” Domestically we’re facing shortages in consumer goods because “The supply chains are crumbling.” And our national security erodes daily as “Millions of illegal aliens are rushing the borders.” Again, the list continues. Worst of all however, is that with each passing day, it becomes inescapably apparent that the damage being done to this country is fully deliberate.

These are not the announcements that any sincere leader, with a love for his people and a desire to see them flourish, wants to bear. Yet they are the truth. And if America ever has a hope of extricating itself from the horrible mess into which the 2020 election theft, and the cavalcade of leftist Democrat lies have dragged us, we will have to face the truth, and resolve to overcome it. We have no other option.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.