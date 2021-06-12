Country Music Television, more casually known as CMT, has struck a sour chord with viewers for promoting a gun control campaign.
“We’re (virtually) wearing orange today in support [for] National Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call attention to the more than 100 lives that are lost every day to gun violence,” CMT tweeted last week. “#WearOrange and visit wearorange.org for more.”
The Wear Orange campaign encourages people to wear the color orange to “remember lives lost to gun violence and to raise awareness about this public health crisis.” To spread its message, the campaign partnered with left-wing groups like Bloomberg Philanthropies, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Democratic Attorneys General Association, the Daily Wire reports.
Fans blasted CMT for pushing the campaign, threatening to boycott the CMT Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday.
A survey of the first 100 direct responses on the channel’s page showed that a majority of viewers are unhappy with the message. Of the 100, only four were supportive.
Human Events co-publisher, and founder of Varsity Brands, Jeff Webb has been a frequent critic of what is being called “corporate wokism.” He said of this latest move from CMT: “When any public company starts to promote a political agenda, they risk alienating half their employees and half of their customers. In this case, it seems CMT is alienating an even larger percentage. When my team and I were in the process of building Varsity Brands, while we encouraged employees to get involved in whatever cause mattered to them personally, we as a company focused on providing the best product and service at the best possible price to all customers and clients. We wanted a welcoming environment for all consumers and all employees. We tolerated differences in opinion. That was a key to our success and in building a very positive corporate culture.”
The post Country Music Television Loses Its Tune appeared first on Human Events.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~53% of all the murders and ~55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~5,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Why is it that Politicians never address this??
And dare to use facts and truth against people’s unfounded opinions and beliefs? No politician is likely to do this, especially Democrats, who would lose their next election. They also must support the belief that taking guns from law abiding citizens would make people safer, while also going in the opposite direction and supporting the return of gun rights to convicted felons. This ignores the fact of how often when reading about homicides in the newspaper, the story also mentions that the perp is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. Oh, wait, I forgot, few people under the age of 60 read newspapers, or pay attention to the facts of crimes, as opposed to the claptrap put out by gun control advocates.
Thanks for your service, Scruffy. Second class petty officer here.
BECAUSE facts never matter.. That is why they never address that.
Except it isn’t gun violence—it is human aggression. This is where everything gets off track—misuse of terminology. A gun, like anything mechanical, won’t do a damn thing until a human assumes control of it and operates it in whatever way they choose. So, your campaign is misleading and full of propaganda.
Add to that, LOOK AT WHICH states have the most gun crimes.. THOSE WITH the ‘strongest’ anti-gun laws around.. SO OBVIOUSLY THOSE LAWS are not working.
“left-wing groups like Bloomberg Philanthropies, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Democratic Attorneys General Association, the Daily Wire reports” should worry about gun crimes in the inner cities aka black on black crime and black on black murders. Put criminals in prison, who use guns to commit crimes and that will be all of the “gun control” that you left wing communists need.
CMT can go the way of the Dixie Chicks…