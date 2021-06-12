Two people tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard a Celebrity cruise where all crew and passengers were required to be fully vaccinated, the cruise line said Thursday.
Celebrity issued a statement announcing two passengers who were sharing a stateroom on the Celebrity Millennium tested positive for the virus at the “end-of-cruise” testing 72 hours before the ship returns to the United States.
“The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team,” the cruise line said. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation.”
The cruise line said that all crew and passengers aboard the ship were required to be vaccinated and passengers were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before sailing from St. Maarten last Saturday.
It added that the ship was also following “comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines.”
The cruise was the first to depart with U.S. passengers since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cruise industry to shut down last year.
Celebrity last month said it is also poised to become the first cruise line to sail from the United States when the Celebrity Edge is set to depart from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on June 26.
Celebrity Cruises said it will follow CDC guidance and require that at least 95% of crew and passengers are vaccinated before they can board to ship on that trip.
That virus just isn’t playing by the rules is it?
SO much for vaccines..
Let all of the politicians have a hissy fit, because two people who were vaccinated got covid. Just like the flu, when people get flu vaccines and then they get sick with the flu. Please come to the podium Dr. Fauci, because of this incident on the cruise ship and tell us that we have to wear masks forever. After all, you helped fund the virus in the Wuhan lab, didn’t you, Dr. Fauci?
Unless they’re genetically related, that the two “vaccinated” people who tested positive just happen to be in the same cabin is extremely unlikely.
Before everyone goes running off saying that the vaccine doesn’t work, and we need to wear masks forever: What direct evidence is there that these two people were actually vaccinated? Enough money can induce people to forge documents, falsify records, even dilute or replace vaccines with saline. Has their blood been tested for markers that you would expect to see after vaccination?
And how long was this trip, anyway? How did two people who tested negative at the start of the cruise, cross paths with the WuFlu to contract it and test positive at the end of the cruise, if they were surrounded by vaccinated people? Hint: maybe these aren’t the only people who weren’t actually vaccinated.
Conclusion: among people who have the means to defraud and/or be defrauded, vaccination cards are meaningless. It’s past time to move on from this hysteria and resume living our lives.
You make the assumption they were LYING about being vaccinated..
Just because they tested positive doesn’t mean they have it. The test doesn’t test for sars-cov-2. It tests for things associated with it, meaning it’s likely a false positive. Even if it’s true – so what? Everyone is vaccinated. They tell us the vaccine makes you safe. So is that another lie? Seems they have a tough time keeping their lies straight.
That’s what happens when you lie alot. Eventually you have a hard time of keeping track of what lie is what.
So how does Celebrity think this is going to work for them. It hasn’t for the US.
AND how will they validate it? WILL they be telling all workers, PROVE YOU GOT the shot, or here’s your pink slip?
WIll they tell all passengers, Prove it or get off our boat?
OMG! They only have a 99.98% chance of survival!!!
Oh, the humanity!
One thing you can count on: Anything you hear about covid is a lie.
These were either false positives or breakthrough cases (when vaccinated people are infected anyway) similar to what occured on the NY Yankees a week or two ago, and they need not be symptomatic.
Breakthrough cases would soon have become a problem for the CDC by bringing to light the fact that these “experimental biological agents” are not nearly as effective as they would like you to believe, so much so that beginning last month the CDC conveniently no longer even reports breakthrough cases unless they result in hospitalization or death.
The manufacturers and the CDC want you to believe that these experimental shots are 95% effective at preventing infection. What they don’t tell you is that included in that number is everyone who received the injection and did not become infected even though over 95% of them were never exposed and therefore would not have gotten sick anyway!
What Baitfish said is true… Anything you hear about Covid is a lie, but what is truly alarming is that people are willing to provide proof of having complied with the deception before being allowed to resume their lives.