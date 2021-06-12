Two recent opinion columns were eye catchers.
A Wall Street Journal piece by James Carville was headlined, “Democrats Are the Anticrime Party.” Seriously?
The other, by The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank, said, “The GOP’s fixation on race is on full display.” Seriously?
Both men are undoubtedly familiar with the definition of “chutzpah.” It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan. Or the old Marx Brothers query, “are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?”
Democrats still claim that the Russians secured Donald Trump’s election win in 2016 and that the Bidens are cleaner than Mother Teresa when it comes to dealings in Ukraine and China.
Now, under the premise that the best defense is to go on offense, they insist that Republicans, not Democrats, are obsessed with race and that the Dems are tough on crime. These guys make Anthony Fauci look like a respectable medical authority.
Mr. Carville, who managed Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and has long been a fixture of Democrat politics, blamed Donald Trump for the 2020 Antifa/BLM riots that tore up hundreds of American cities and left dozens dead. He also blamed Republicans in general for the subsequent quantum leap in violent crime in cities run by Democrats. He said that Trump’s “lies” spawned it all.
Today, the crime wave continues unabated. In Democrat-run Baltimore, nine people were shot to death over the Memorial Day weekend. In Democrat-run Chicago, three were shot to death and 34 more wounded. This is actually an improvement over last year’s Memorial Day weekend, when 10 people were shot to death and 40 wounded in Mayor Lightfoot’s model city, with its stringent gun control.
Accusing Republicans absurdly of “defending violent attacks on law enforcement and voting against funds for the Capitol Police,” because they wouldn’t go along with Nancy Pelosi’s witch hunt over the Jan. 6 riot, Mr. Carville asked, “So who really voted to defund the police?”
Well, that would be Democrats in many large cities like Minneapolis, Portland (pictured), New York and Los Angeles, all of which have seen a shocking upsurge in crime in general and homicides in particular, most of it black-on-black.
As for Mr. Milbank’s fantasy that it’s the Republicans who are obsessed with race, maybe he should be reminded of who’s pushing Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, rubbing salt into racial wounds daily, and promoting the fiction that the greatest threat to the republic is “white supremacy.”
His own paper runs at least a dozen articles every single day designed to fan the flames of resentment, hatred and division. They have an ongoing series, “Race in America.” What they’re doing to race relations is borderline incitement.
Leftwing “journalists” had a field day when Mr. Biden went to Oklahoma last Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race riot in 1921. That’s when an entire black business district was burned down and hundreds of blacks murdered by a white mob. For the record, many Americans were unaware of this travesty, and needed to know about it.
It started with a white woman screaming in an elevator operated by a black man. He had apparently stepped on her foot by mistake. This triggered a false narrative of attempted rape, which ended in utter horror and devastation. A dark day, indeed, and worth marking.
Mr. Biden could have conveyed the horror and still made it an overall, unifying message crediting America’s racial progress since then. Instead, he went full demagogue, citing “white supremacy” as the worst terrorist threat to America, and threw in references to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and recent election integrity laws enacted by many states, which he called “a truly unprecedented assault on our democracy.”
Remember, in Mr. Biden’s America, blacks are not supposed to be smart enough to acquire IDs in order to vote or to make it to the polls within weeks of an election.
Like others on the Left, Mr. Biden paints America as a terrible, racist land where whites are essentially evil from birth. Every police shooting of a black, unarmed suspect is held up as the norm and hammered into the nation’s consciousness.
Race baiters would rather concentrate on the handful of questionable shootings while ignoring the real causes behind current social disparities and intractable urban crime. These causes shouldn’t be a mystery any longer. Liberal welfare and urban renewal policies shattered the black family, ushered in social chaos of all kinds, and continue to inflict misery.
“This country’s racist past should never be forgotten or sugarcoated, but neither should it be used as a blanket explanation for present disparities,” wrote Wall Street Journal columnist Jason L. Riley.
He also pointed out that, “The Biden Administration would much rather discuss white criminal behavior in Tulsa 100 years ago than black criminal behavior in Chicago, Baltimore, or St. Louis today.”
Yes, America’s past racial horrors are the gift that keeps on giving.
One last, dishonest headline to consider, from the April 5 Washington Post’s A Section: “A surprise of Biden’s presidency: Harmony with the Left.”
Somehow, I don’t think the Biden Administration’s socialist lurch is a “surprise” to the folks in that newsroom. They pushed the false Biden-as-moderate narrative during 2020, knowing full well what was coming. Along with Big Tech, they openly campaigned against President Trump, suppressed news that would have damaged Biden’s candidacy, and helped seat the farthest-Left administration in American history.
You don’t need “harmony” when you’re already joined at the hip.
Robert Knight is a contributor to The Washington Times. His latest book is “The Coming Communist Wave: What Happens If the Left Captures All Three Branches of Government“. A version of this column ran originally in The Washington Times.
This column is printed with permission.
The dishonorable socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on
Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the Democrat Party can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
Yes but even Goebbels who you quote warned “The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie”. That time is now approaching as THE PEOPLE clearly see the differences between the good Trump did and the bad Biden is now doing in attempting to reverse those good deeds from COVID, to economy, to military, to Petroleum pipelines, to putting America first. I actually believe that God in his wisdom did not create, but did allow this last election to be stolen to give the socialist Democrat demons just enough rope to hang themselves with, and Give Trump enough time to correct his past mistakes, and awaken, along with THE PEOPLE, to the depth of the corruption he faced in the past and we now face in the present, to be able to conquer it, and expose it in the Future. Even Christ needed his time in the wilderness to discover what his mission was created to be and overcome the temptation of his time. God is watching us all from a distance and his healing wings cover a lot of ground. Just look what he is already doing to COVID?
Matthew 7:15-16
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
AND exactly how will ‘we get a chance to correct it” Wait till the 2024 elections?? EVEN IF, and its a big if, trump wins, DO YOU HONESTLY think he’ll be able to RID this nation, of the ROT biden’s already done to our nation, in that 4 yr term??
It is a major tactic in the Left’s playbook and they will use it and reuse it over and over again because it has been working for them. Until Conservatives start calling them to account and confront them every time they do it, things will never change. You gotta be right in their face just like they are in yours.
AND ITS NOT just we conservatives, its EVERYONE needs to get on them, for their blatent lies…
Robert Knight, Great commentary! Inclusiveness aka dividing the Country so everyone hates each other, and as a result the Country is destroyed and Marxism takes over. In other words, the communist Democrats plot to take over the Country.
Said before and say it again: biden does not talk on his own; his puppeteer is pulling his strings and has biden saying what he wants. Who is his puppeteer, the one biden used to bow to about a decade ago. Since then biden has been the devoted “slave” cause he wants he puppeteer to know he is willing to reverse the role even though his puppeteer has never been a slave except to his narrow mind.
NY just passed a hate symbols law. They showed it in the news as white supremacy but showed video of blacks attacking orientals and Muslims attacking white Jews in NYC.
So how is this white supremacy? What are hate symbols. I think they are the US Flag,blue lives matter flag, the confederate flag and such flags that bring pride to people.
Just sayin.
Ahh, but IF a black does bad, its ALWAYS cause of white supremacy.. Didn’t you get AOC’s memo?
The Democrat Party’s “racist past should never be forgotten or sugarcoated”! Let us not sweep under the rug, that the slave owning south was run by Democrats! Civil Rights laws were OPPOSED by Democrats! Democrats stood in school door to prevent black students from attending. Democrats turned fire hoses (and police dogs) on peaceful black protesters! Rather than teaching CRT, the TRUTH about Democrats, slavery and racism should be taught (to all people)!
It appears that the Fascist Democrat Party is projecting again. They are the ones guilty of those offences, and since they can not disguise the facts, they point at others and scream the things they are guilty of.
We need to always add Fascist in front of the Democrat Party, because that is what they are.
And unfortunately, there’s just too damn many BRAINLESS idiots, who read wha they put out, and BELIEVE them..
White Dems and Black LIES Matter churn out a steady diet of ancient victimology to distract from present reality where blacks commit over half the serious crime in America including murder. 3 generations of today’s blacks have grown up favored by affirmative action with trillions spent on Welfare. Why don’t they and their white Dem masters stop making slavery porn, wallowing in the past while doing zero to solve their present day problems? 72% single parenthood leads to a wicked circle of teen pregnancy for daughters and gang crime for fatherless sons. The black family was more intact 60 years closer to slavery i.e. Dem policy impact on the black family has been worse than slavery! (Ask Dr. Thomas Sowell who in his 80s is an eye witness as well as brilliant commentator on black history in America).