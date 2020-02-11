A furious Mayor de Blasio said Monday the head of the NYPD sergeants’ union should face “consequences” for his explosive tweet that city cops are “declaring war” on the mayor.

“It’s sad when someone feels they can be openly divisive and get away with it,” de Blasio told reporters in response to Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins’ trash-tweet Sunday.

“I don’t think he should. I think there should be consequences for that kind of speech. I think it’s destructive,” the mayor railed.

“I’m not an expert in this field, I’m only saying there should be consequences,” he added.

Mullins’ controversial tweet followed a statement by the mayor describing Sunday’s shooting inside the 41st Precinct as a “premeditated assassination attempt.”

“This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win,” de Balsio tweeted.

Known as a bomb-thrower on Twitter, Mullins still managed to turn heads with his provocative tweet.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also hammered Mullins for the post.

“One hundred percent I think it’s inappropriate,” he told reporters Monday. “This is a time that we need to come together, first and foremost.”

“Ed Mullins should think before he tweets something like that because it’s not helpful,” Shea added. “[The mayor has] been extremely supportive of this NYPD.”

De Blasio said he was “disgusted” by Mullins’ remarks.

“It suggests a kind of breakdown in the norms of democracy that need to be taken very, very seriously,” de Blasio said. “It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous for anybody in any position of authority to encourage hatred and division.”

Mullins blew off the criticism.

“I’m not going to comment on Shea and De Blasio,” he said. “They are entitled to their view.”

