A furious Mayor de Blasio said Monday the head of the NYPD sergeants’ union should face “consequences” for his explosive tweet that city cops are “declaring war” on the mayor.
“It’s sad when someone feels they can be openly divisive and get away with it,” de Blasio told reporters in response to Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins’ trash-tweet Sunday.
“I don’t think he should. I think there should be consequences for that kind of speech. I think it’s destructive,” the mayor railed.
“I’m not an expert in this field, I’m only saying there should be consequences,” he added.
Mullins’ controversial tweet followed a statement by the mayor describing Sunday’s shooting inside the 41st Precinct as a “premeditated assassination attempt.”
“This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win,” de Balsio tweeted.
Known as a bomb-thrower on Twitter, Mullins still managed to turn heads with his provocative tweet.
“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!”
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also hammered Mullins for the post.
“One hundred percent I think it’s inappropriate,” he told reporters Monday. “This is a time that we need to come together, first and foremost.”
“Ed Mullins should think before he tweets something like that because it’s not helpful,” Shea added. “[The mayor has] been extremely supportive of this NYPD.”
De Blasio said he was “disgusted” by Mullins’ remarks.
“It suggests a kind of breakdown in the norms of democracy that need to be taken very, very seriously,” de Blasio said. “It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous for anybody in any position of authority to encourage hatred and division.”
Mullins blew off the criticism.
“I’m not going to comment on Shea and De Blasio,” he said. “They are entitled to their view.”
With Rocco Parascandola
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
This shows one how stupid the New York voters are. De COMMUNIST Blasio and FREDO Cuomo as Governor.
I still wonder, when the cops are going to stage a mass exodus from NYC..
De Blasio, you knew that at some point this was bound to happen. You have let these men of valor, policemen, who enforce the laws become victims. All because of your insane policies. You have allowed the people to be vulnerable to crime. I remember a quote one time made in the series Lonesome Dove:
“A man that will go along with five killin’s is taking his leavin’ awful slow.”
The good people of New York deserve far better than you. It is time the police went after you and I pray the people of New York will re-call you and put a good man to restore law and order. De Blasio, you are absolutely despicable! You have not supported the NYPD and there are plenty of witnesses to attest to that fact. You just didn’t like it when Mullins called you out. Good for Mr. Mullins.
You want to talk about “disgusting” De Blasio, try being a police officer and a citizen having to live with these criminals. But you won’t. You will sit up in your high rise with plenty of security for you.
Game on is absolutely right Mr. Mullins. The rest of the nation is behind you.
Dr Blasio is correct that there should be consequences. The consequences however, should be his recall and loss of any future political election efforts by him.
AND never again being alowed to run for, let alone hold office.
Imagine if the cops could just pull Billy’s armed guards & escort?
Yeah,Billy you’re on your own like regular NYers!
Since he started this war, i was wondering WHY HIS OWN GUARD doesnt go on strike.