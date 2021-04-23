At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote,” lawmakers debated Georgia’s new election integrity law.
In case you aren’t familiar, the new law requires voters to present identification when submitting absentee ballots, codifies ballot drop boxes and expands weekend voting.
To no surprise, however, team-left dubbed the bill “racist” and joined together to cancel the entire state of Georgia.They even went as far as to label the law a modern “Jim Crow” measure.
Here are four main takeaways from the hearing, as reported by the Daily Signal.
1. Rep. Burgess Owens, a black republican, discussed living during the Jim Crow era, at which point state and local laws shut blacks out of elections entirely, along with employment, housing and education opportunities.
Comparing the law to such measures is “absolutely outrageous,” he said.
“True racism is this, the projection of the democratic party on my proud race. It’s called the soft bigotry of low expectations,” he said.
“What I find extremely offensive is the narrative from the left that black people are not smart enough, not educated enough, not desirous enough of an education, to do what every other culture and race does in this country: get an ID,” he added.
2. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tried to educate the group on the legacy of Jim Crow, but Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin wanted no part of it.
Lee noted that during post-Civil War Reconstruction, many republican black members of Congress were elected in the South. But, after federal troops withdrew from the South, democrat-controlled state governments established Jim Crow laws to prevent blacks from voting.
“This was a system of laws designed to hold black Americans back, hold them back in part because white democrats in the South didn’t want them to vote and didn’t like the fact that they were voting as and being elected as republicans,” Lee said. “Let’s not compare a voter registration law one that makes sure dead people can’t vote to that.”
Durbin fired back.
“I will concede the era of Jim Crow in the South was propagated primarily by democrats southern democrats and segregationists,” he said. “Political alignment changed in America starting in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and republicans became more dominant in those states for the most part. What we have today is the party of Lincoln is refusing to join us in expanding the Voting Rights Act.”
3. Because it’s a conversation on race, of course Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock had to chime in.
Warnock expressed strong discontent with the new law.
“This is a full fledged assault on voting rights, unlike anything we’ve seen since the era of Jim Crow,” he said. “The truth is, politicians in their craving and lust for power are willing to sacrifice our democracy by using the ‘big lie’ as a pretext for their true aim: some people don’t want some people to vote,” he added.
4. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham cited a 2005 report, which determined that voter fraud wasn’t widespread, but did exist and could affect the outcome of close elections.
“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of voter fraud. That’s what the Carter-Baker Commission said, not me,” Graham said. “The Carter-Baker report recommended prohibiting third-party organizations, candidates, and political party activists from handling absentee ballots. That’s related to ballot harvesting.”
“My questions for Ms. Abrams: Do you support voter identification laws?” Graham asked Stacy Abrams.
“Yes,” Abrams said. “There are 35 states in the United States that have had voter identification laws. In fact, every state requires some form of identification. What I have objected to is restrictive identification.”
Graham then asked: “Do you support the idea that voting should be limited to American citizens?”
“Yes,” Abrams responded.
Graham asked: “Do you support ballot harvesting? Are you familiar with that term?”
Abrams replied that perhaps at Native American reservations it is necessary for tribal elders to gather ballots.
When Graham asked about other circumstances, she said: “It depends on the situation.”
Later in the hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz brought up that Abrams has previously said the 2018 governor’s race was stolen from her, and wanted to know if she still held that view.
Abrams responded that Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, won under the rules in place, with caveats.
After some back and forth, Cruz asked: “Yes or no, do you still maintain the 2018 election was stolen?”
“It was stolen from the voters of Georgia,” Abrams said. “We do not know what they would have done because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election.”
The Democratic Party defended slavery, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), imposed segregation, perpetrated Lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. All were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
This IS NOT about restricting blacks from voting. It is a Democrat Party Con, Deception, LIE.
Voter ID would stop the Democrat Party election manipulations.
Even Black citizens don’t object to voter ID.
It is Only the Democrat Congress and their “useful idiots” that are playing this phony race card.
THE race card is ALL THEY have to play. THEY HAVE NO logical or factual reason to object.
If I am a racist for wanting voter integrity and voter ID, then I am one heck of a racist. Secondly, why do brown skinned people from south of our border with Mexico want to come here, if the United States is systemically racist?
AND if its racist for US to ‘push for it’, then why in SO MANY OTHER NATIONS where voter ID is law, are THEY NOT RACIST TOO??
OR is it cause those other nations, are often MAJORITY black, asian/indian or others, not a white majority!”
Only democrats could claim voter access limiting after Georgia made it easier for everyone to vote but harder to cheat. In truth, it’s the cheating deterrence that has their backs up.
I just saw a sign the said , you must show ID to buy Cigarettes or beer. Why is that not racist ??? Asking the 13% to show ID to buy beer ?? But asking everyone to show ID to vote is ????
Not just that, but for the past 8 years, you have needed to show photo id, to get into any DEM CONVENTION.. SO why IS THAT not racist?
You ned to show ID to fly. Why is that not racist.
You need to show id to get doctors appointments (supposedly).. YET THAT is not racist..
So, is black face in again?
Slavery in America was a Democrat idea and practice.
The KKK was / is a Democrat idea and practice.
JIM CROW WAS A DEMOCRAT PLAN AND PRACTICE.
The continuing LIE about “systemic racism” is a Democrat idea and practice.
Thus, the Democrats are blaming Republicans for what Democrats actions did and are still doing.