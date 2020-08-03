It was not what the officer planned to be dunkin’.
An Illinois State Police trooper about to enjoy a piping-hot cup of coffee got a nasty surprise – an apparent mucus mega-glob floating on top.
Luckily the cop had taken the top off of his to-go cup in order to cool the coffee down, only to see that someone had apparently hocked a generous loogie into it.
It happened at about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday at a Dunkin’ on Archer Avenue in Chicago, when an unidentified officer made his purchase.
“Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down,” Illinois State Police said in a statement. “The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.”
Chicago troopers launched an immediate investigation into the source of the nauseating nugget. By Friday at 12:49 p.m. they had tracked down the dastardly drooler and solved the Case of the Slobbered Sputum, arresting 25-year-old Vincent J. Sessler of Chicago.
Sessler “was taken into custody without incident,” police said. He was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer.
“This is outrageous and disgusting,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in the troopers’ statement. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment.”
Sessler was immediately fired, reported CNN.
“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” a Dunkin’ spokesman told CNN. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”
That wasn’t enough to stop Kelly from banning his officers from returning.
“For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location,” Kelly said.
Sessler was still in custody Saturday, police said, without releasing further details such as a motive.
“The investigation is open and ongoing,” police said. “There is no further information at this time.”
. The police are what stands between citizens and anarchy. We should not forget this. I for one am proud of these officers who risk their lives for us every single day.
Officers, please buy yourself a Thermos and make your own coffee.
Shame on this guy who disrespected you. One day someone may spit on his food. Don’t think he would like that.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” – God
Perhaps the health department should be brought in to fine the store for dangerous health code violations or maybe even shut it down.
Most sane people have long ago stopped believing that “at least they can’t get any worse”. The Dems can always go lower, and they prove it repeatedly.
Just how dumb can Democrat Liberal University educated fools get? A good blue-collar graduate from the school of hard Knocks would have stirred it in to disappear. They may think it’s Covid Candy, but it’s not, It’s snot. Another spin off a Dicken’s novel of a “Tail of two cities” where “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, , but in this case Sessler had “Great Expectations” but all he could come up with were “Great Expectorations”
Amazingly, you took up all the puns I could hack up on this subject!
I would not somebody that looked like that serving me food. It’s time these days to really pay attention to who is waiting on you. Better to walk out of an establishment than have something like this happen to you.
The saying goes “don’t judge a book by it’s cover” but in this case the book looks really scuzy. If I saw this behind the counter, I would be going some place else.
Lock him up with Bubba for a week. Maybe Bubba will teach him a few things about swapping spit.
“… disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer.”
What if Loogie-Man had COVID-19, AIDS, or Hepatitis?
Would the charges escalate?
OBTW, I gave up on Starbucks a long time ago.
I came to the conclusion that Starbucks was overpriced junk peddled to C-grade intellectual snobs a few years ago.
Democrats remind me of slime off a slugs belly, gross, and leaves a huge mess behind. The only difference in the two is one serves a purpose, the slug, the other is a waste of space and air.
The sick dude must be water boarded as all communist demoncrats!!
Safest bet is 7-11. Bunch of coffee always ready to go. Pour your own.
Wawa, 10 stars!
Assault on a police officer! 3-5 years! Let’s see if the punk is anal retentive!
Can these LOW LIFE Dems sink any LOWER ? That was one of the most revolting, dangerous things, that I have ever read about, from a fast food place ! What if this Slime ball had AIDS, or some other communicable disease ? It infuriates me, to hear about these things happening to our Police Officers, by these despicable, low life Liberals !
I wish someone would deflowere this *** while in jail….CPS need to fight back w overwhelming force and with our full support
Wrong charge tampering with food like the ice cream lickers, add terroism charges on top of that
The solution is an old one.A crack across the teeth with a police night stick. This usually is a good reminder if the low life ever thinks of doing something like this again. They only need to see the scars on their lips and their missing teeth.Works like a charm.
DAMN these BLM/Antifa terrorists!
Seriously, if I owned a restaurant (donuts or otherwise), First Responders would ALWAYS be “on the house”!
And, YES, I fly the “Thin Red/Blue Line” flag at my house (24×7)!
It is really a shame that justice could not be dispensed as it once used to be when jerks like this do this kind of stuff. That’s the only way morons like this learn anything. I’ve never met a state trooper in any state who couldn’t make this guy unrecognizable to his mother.
It is becoming more and more apparent that DD and Commiebucks hires drug addicts and derelicts.
He was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer.
He should be charged with attempted murder. Who knows what diseases this degenerate has.
BLM: Big Loogies Matter
Too bad this knucklehead can’t have mucus a-l-a-mode coffee poured down his throat, something like those beach beer parties involving a funnel, a tube, and beer.