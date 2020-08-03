It was not what the officer planned to be dunkin’.

An Illinois State Police trooper about to enjoy a piping-hot cup of coffee got a nasty surprise – an apparent mucus mega-glob floating on top.

Luckily the cop had taken the top off of his to-go cup in order to cool the coffee down, only to see that someone had apparently hocked a generous loogie into it.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. last Thursday at a Dunkin’ on Archer Avenue in Chicago, when an unidentified officer made his purchase.

“Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down,” Illinois State Police said in a statement. “The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.”

Chicago troopers launched an immediate investigation into the source of the nauseating nugget. By Friday at 12:49 p.m. they had tracked down the dastardly drooler and solved the Case of the Slobbered Sputum, arresting 25-year-old Vincent J. Sessler of Chicago.

Sessler “was taken into custody without incident,” police said. He was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer.

“This is outrageous and disgusting,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in the troopers’ statement. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment.”

Sessler was immediately fired, reported CNN.

“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” a Dunkin’ spokesman told CNN. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

That wasn’t enough to stop Kelly from banning his officers from returning.

“For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location,” Kelly said.

Sessler was still in custody Saturday, police said, without releasing further details such as a motive.

“The investigation is open and ongoing,” police said. “There is no further information at this time.”

