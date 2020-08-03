Colorado officials intend to declare racism a public health crisis, according to the Denver Post.
The decision follows weeks of pressure from employees within the state’s health department. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said she plans to take measures to increase minority hiring within the agency, where nearly 80% of employees are white.
That would reportedly start with an equity and inclusion officer for the department who could start next month. The agency also aims to make itself more amenable to community organizers and people of color wishing to partner with government workers.
The agency currently recognizes racism as “a persistent and critical health issue,” which several employees of color reportedly felt understated the situation.
Hunsaker Ryan blamed pandemic restriction on the pace at which her department reacted to the an internal call for change that’s been amplifying since June.
Despite Colorado’s Black communities accounting for only 3.92% of the state’s population, Black people reportedly account for 6.64% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
Latinos make up 21.69% of Colorado’s population, but count for 35.62% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 22.23% of pandemic deaths,
The deaths of Black men Elijah McLain in Aurora, Co. and George Floyd in Minneapolis — both of whom died in police custody — also led to discussion about labeling racism a public health crisis, the Denver Post claimed.
Give it a rest. Racism is NOT a public health crisis. They are only saying this and using bombastic speech to get a reaction. It’s not true, but is true for those who have no argument left.
It is a public Health crisis, right along side Trump Derangement Syndrome,,,,,a disease of the mind and soul and a life threatening item that will eventually lead to insanity and kill what is left of the Democrat party of race accusers who themselves are way too infected to realize it is they who posses the disease.
1. List everything as a “health problem”.
2. Perform a full govt takeover of the health care system.
3. Light a match.
4. ?????
5. Profit.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said she plans to take measures to increase minority hiring within the agency, where nearly 80% of employees are white.
Despite Colorado’s Black communities accounting for only 3.92% of the state’s population,
So the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is going to actively practice hiring discrimination based upon race????? I thought that was illegal???????????
Sounds like a lawsuit to me, I’m sure the ACLU will jump right into it……………..
I keep hearing about all of this “systemic racism”, but have yet to see or hear of any actual examples. I call BS on the whole claim. Actually, I’m wrong – there is and has been systemic racial discrimination, but it’s all been against whites. I can come up with a lot of examples for that, going back decades.
I’m not interested in entertaining ANY claims of systemic racism without a bunch of concrete examples; not just some general claims, I’m interested in specific examples. I strongly doubt that they can find any.
I may have this wrong but when something is listed as a health issue, and you try to purchase a gun, you may be denied that right. It seems that it is a sneaky , Democratic Party, end around tricky way to achieve gun control. If that is the case, it seems Austin just passed that as a law, and it seems a domino effect is happening in Colorado. This ruse has nothing to do with racism, since there are less than 4% of Black citizens in Colorado, but it may be that my take on why they listed it as a health issue”…..more than a little sneaky.
Oh, it’s a health crisis alright. A health crisis for white people. This is what BLM were planning all along.
Good!
It’s about time the Democrats are BANNED from Colorado (and other states)!
How do you define racism you cant thats racist …ThomasSewell. It doesnt sound like racism it sounds like we need to put people of color in jobs that they are not qualified for. Color is the only requirement ….Dems stop pandering and really love your country or please find a nice socialist place to g0
Despite Colorado’s Black communities accounting for only 3.92% of the state’s population, Black people reportedly account for 6.64% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
Latinos make up 21.69% of Colorado’s population, but count for 35.62% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 22.23% of pandemic deaths,
What was the point of adding this, and where does this fit in the story ??
Sounds like a new race baiting verse to the Old McDonald’s song re:
Race baiters will always say it’s a racist USA, ee-i-ee-i-o,
They say racism here, racism there,
Here a racist, there a racist,
Everywhere a racist racist,
Race baiters getting rich just saying it’s a racist USA, ee-i-ee-i-o.
Colorado must be majority black or at least identify as being black since they wouldn’t have voted for corrupt Marxist Democrats to run their govt according to Biden.
Has anyone checked to see if poor blacks & latinos are strictly following mask, distancing & stay at home mandates?
They must not be doing so or they wouldn’t be getting the virus disproportionately more than poor white people because Dem politicians have ordered mask, distancing & stay at home isolation to prevent anyone from getting the virus.
But BLM / antifa mob protests & pro sports team members are exempt since they have become essential to the health of the Dem Party.