Supposing these ‘woke’ recruitment ads work. Just how effective would the people they attract be and useful would they be to the mission?

The ad says it all. Just watch and comment. I’ll throw in the CIA ad again as a bonus.

Army

Wow. First it was the woke CIA ad, now it is a super-woke woke animated army recruitment ad featuring a lesbian wedding, an LGBT rights parade and women "shattering stereotypes" by joining the world's largest killing machine. pic.twitter.com/xDqP39EQei — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) May 12, 2021

CIA

Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad: "I am a woman of color" "I am a cisgender millennial" "I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder" "I am intersectional" I think it's safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021