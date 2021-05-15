Supposing these ‘woke’ recruitment ads work. Just how effective would the people they attract be and useful would they be to the mission?
The ad says it all. Just watch and comment. I’ll throw in the CIA ad again as a bonus.
Army
Wow.
First it was the woke CIA ad, now it is a super-woke woke animated army recruitment ad featuring a lesbian wedding, an LGBT rights parade and women "shattering stereotypes" by joining the world's largest killing machine. pic.twitter.com/xDqP39EQei
— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) May 12, 2021
CIA
Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad:
"I am a woman of color"
"I am a cisgender millennial"
"I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder"
"I am intersectional"
I think it's safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur
— Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021
All of these
woke” individuals and entities may consider themselves “woke”, but they exist in a mental slumber from which they have not awaken. Stupidity on steroids.
The Army and CIA waste taxpayer money on perversion. Two new indoctrination centers, the Army and the CIA (besides the educational indoctrination centers). Totally disgusting. Joe Biden’s America, a disgrace.