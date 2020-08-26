CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart criticized Nick Sandmann after the Covington Catholic graduate gave his speech during the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, calling him “a snot-nosed entitled kid from Kentucky.”

Sandmann, who was widely villainized after he was confronted during the March for Life protest in 2019, criticized the media for embracing “cancel culture,” and praised President Donald Trump for calling out those in the media with agendas and refusing to “allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts” during his RNC speech.

“I look forward to the day the media returns to providing balanced, responsible and accountable news coverage,” Sandmann said.

Here’s Sandmann’s speech at the RNC. If only all teens were as responsible as this young man.

I'm watching tonight because it's important. But i don't have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

You mean the "kid" that your network viciously defamed and paid millions to settle his defamation lawsuit? You're a pathetic joke, Joey. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) August 26, 2020

ttps://twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/1298436678760255490