Now that they’ve had their way with the whopping and bloated $1.9 trillion “stimulus” package, team-left lawmakers have begun working on their next wasteful spree: infrastructure.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a statement on March 12 calling on House committee chairs to work with republicans to construct an infrastructure package.
But, her word choice suggests it may be anything but bipartisan.
“Building our transportation system has long been bipartisan. It is our hope that spirit will prevail as we address other critical needs in energy and broadband, education and housing, water systems and other priorities,” she said.
While infrastructure bills often pass with support across both sides of the aisle, past spending was focused on national networks like airports and the highway system, the Daily Signal reports.
What Pelosi and other democrats want is a big expansion of federal power.
Following Pelosi’s statement, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works transportation and infrastructure subcommittee, said democrats would likely push an infrastructure package through using reconciliation, which can enable legislation to pass the Senate with a partisan majority.
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) also said Democrats plan to move forward with a reconciliation package in the summer.
So, Pelosi’s statement on bipartisanship may be a sham. If Republicans choose not to support another multi trillion-dollar package, democrats can use reconciliation to get what they want.
Here’s why this is a problem.
First, big spending comes with cost. Whether it takes the form of tax hikes, piling on to national debt or both, it must be taken into consideration. Also, federal infrastructure spending has a terrible history when it comes to creating jobs, and the unemployment rate has already fallen drastically from where it was last spring.
Additionally, the proposal goes against the idea of dividing responsibilities between local, state and federal entities. State and local governments are responsible for local infrastructure projects like water lines and construction work. This separation helps with accountability, transparency and efficiency.
Because different states have different needs when it comes to infrastructure, government work at the state and local level works best. Under the plan, local governments would be given federal grants to pay for projects in exchange for rules that would make projects cost more and take longer to complete, according to the Daily Signal.
This would likely encourage local officials to use the “free” federal money to pay for unnecessary things.
Ultimately, despite Pelosi’s statement calling for bipartisanship, plans are underway to force another egregiously wasteful bill through Congress without support from team-right.
The infrastructure bill will be filled with pork, just like Obama’s so called infrastructure bill or like the pork laden covid bill.
Perhaps invest in a hyperloop from Washington D. C. to San Francisco so she can readily escape when the walls of Washington ‘come tumblin’ down’!
GREAT!! now these evil fatherless children are about to bankrupt our great, great, great grandchildren. The yearly interest alone on the trillions they’ve already spent is growing fast than yearly gross nation product… of which only about 40% is taxed. This ….IS…. treasonous mismanagement of the country. ONE OPTION LEFT!
Sadly we as a country have allowed the cancerous, destructive, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral Socialist Democrat Party to Rule and Ruin our country. WE the PEOPLE have become servants, subjects and slaves to this Socialist Democrat Party. We the People must now destroy this Socialist Democrat Party or live our lives as mice.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers and Gestapo are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
Democrats Already Scheming …
Tell me something i don’t already know.
It is a proven fact that most politics work best when most politics are local. When administered from Washington all you get is one or more levels of approval and skimming of resources designed to go to productive infrastructure builds getting socially redistributed into the hands of crooked bribe necessitated politicians in the form of regulators. The corrupt party in power is always first to benefit. These federal government monopoly Democrats are acting more like Chicago big city machine politicians controlled by the Capone mob, than true Americans who have THE PEOPLE’s best interest at heart. Pay the protection money in the form of campaign donations or under the table cash,,,,or go out of business. Soon Americans will be leaving for Venezuela to get a better deal from their politicians than they now get here from Pelosi. Like in Venezuela, the oil companies are the first to suffer. Gas prices are up in Texas 65% since Biden took office from $1`.69 to $2.79 a gallon. With the difference going to corrupt American politicians, Iranian Mullahs, and Russian Oligarchs. Oil rich America is as doomed as Oil rich Venezuela when the socialists take over whose leaders get rich at THE PEOPLE’s expense.