Joe Biden has promised to deliver 500 million Covid tests but hasn’t even signed a contract to buy them or set up a website so that people can place orders.

‘That’s not a plan – it’s a hope,’ Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Time.

‘If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I’m not sure what kind of impact it is going to have.’

It is not even known how many tests will be immediately available or how quickly they can be shipped out to American homes, according to new projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Amazon limits how many COVID tests you can buy amid Omicron spike

Amazon is limiting sales of its at-home COVID-19 test kits amid a surge in demand as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads like wildfire across the country.

Coronavirus cases are spiking once again in the US as the highly contagious Omicron strain spreads and has become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country, accounting for 73 percent of cases. The spike has led to a big demand for home tests ahead of the holidays, as many Americans gather with their families.

There have been reports of long lines at COVID-19 testing sites and pharmacies quickly running out of tests. In response to the surge, Walgreens and CVS said Tuesday that they were limiting the number of at-home tests customers can buy both in-store and online to 10. Walmart recently set a limit of eight kits per online purchase.

