At his inauguration in 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt uttered his famous “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” His intent was to bolster and encourage Americans who had suffered the ravages of the Great Depression. Thankfully, the media of the day reported his words and his purpose accurately, doing their part to help lift spirits and exhort the American people to press forward.

It was fortunate for Roosevelt that he wasn’t faced with a lying, anti-American press like the Fake News minions of today, with their singular mission of advocacy for the leftist Democrat Party. Had Roosevelt been burdened with such deceit and treachery, he would have been hit with accusatory distortions of his statement as urging people to needlessly take unwarranted and daredevilish risks that could cost them their lives. Under such a noxious cloud of deceit, America very well might not have survived the impending horror and devastation of the Second World War.

It is glaringly apparent that, as President Trump daily strives to repair the devastation of the Wuhan virus panic/pandemic and restore the nation to social and economic viability, leftists in the press and the Democrat Party only seek to play their shameless “gotcha” games for purely political gain, regardless of the real damage they cause. The whole phony “disinfectant” ruckus is a textbook example.

After weeks of attempting to use the daily virus briefings as a platform to discredit the President in every possible way, they think they’ve actually caught him in a faux pas, by maliciously contorting his statement regarding the use of ultra-violet light and other forms of “disinfectants” to internally attack the virus. Instantly, they pounced, twisting his words with their deceitful accusations that he advocated “ingesting Draino,” along with bleach and every other dangerous cleaning compound they could name. Nancy Pelosi accused him of telling people to put “Lysol in your lungs.”

On cue, they dug up “reports” of people ostensibly having done so, and then being forced to call poison control. Interestingly, no actual cases of such poisonings have been documented by medical professionals. No doubt, the moment a single such incident can be confirmed, it would make headline news 24/7 on every network. Yet even such an event, were it to transpire, should be laid squarely at the feet of grandstanding leftists. It is they who promoted the actual household cleaners with their deliberately overblown hysterics and fraud.

During the 1930s, Franklin Roosevelt was able to rally America to face its mortal enemies across the Atlantic and Pacific. It is absolutely abominable that as America faces the greatest calamity since that time, the Fake News and leftist Democrat cabal is not merely in league with our enemy, it is the enemy.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,“ is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.