At his inauguration in 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt uttered his famous “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” His intent was to bolster and encourage Americans who had suffered the ravages of the Great Depression. Thankfully, the media of the day reported his words and his purpose accurately, doing their part to help lift spirits and exhort the American people to press forward.
It was fortunate for Roosevelt that he wasn’t faced with a lying, anti-American press like the Fake News minions of today, with their singular mission of advocacy for the leftist Democrat Party. Had Roosevelt been burdened with such deceit and treachery, he would have been hit with accusatory distortions of his statement as urging people to needlessly take unwarranted and daredevilish risks that could cost them their lives. Under such a noxious cloud of deceit, America very well might not have survived the impending horror and devastation of the Second World War.
It is glaringly apparent that, as President Trump daily strives to repair the devastation of the Wuhan virus panic/pandemic and restore the nation to social and economic viability, leftists in the press and the Democrat Party only seek to play their shameless “gotcha” games for purely political gain, regardless of the real damage they cause. The whole phony “disinfectant” ruckus is a textbook example.
After weeks of attempting to use the daily virus briefings as a platform to discredit the President in every possible way, they think they’ve actually caught him in a faux pas, by maliciously contorting his statement regarding the use of ultra-violet light and other forms of “disinfectants” to internally attack the virus. Instantly, they pounced, twisting his words with their deceitful accusations that he advocated “ingesting Draino,” along with bleach and every other dangerous cleaning compound they could name. Nancy Pelosi accused him of telling people to put “Lysol in your lungs.”
On cue, they dug up “reports” of people ostensibly having done so, and then being forced to call poison control. Interestingly, no actual cases of such poisonings have been documented by medical professionals. No doubt, the moment a single such incident can be confirmed, it would make headline news 24/7 on every network. Yet even such an event, were it to transpire, should be laid squarely at the feet of grandstanding leftists. It is they who promoted the actual household cleaners with their deliberately overblown hysterics and fraud.
During the 1930s, Franklin Roosevelt was able to rally America to face its mortal enemies across the Atlantic and Pacific. It is absolutely abominable that as America faces the greatest calamity since that time, the Fake News and leftist Democrat cabal is not merely in league with our enemy, it is the enemy.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,“ is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
The democrat socialists care not about anything but the total control and oppression of this country an her people The media isn’t fair to anyone who has a rational view. They will make fun, call you names, shut you down anytime anyone gets in the way of their socialist agenda. This is why they were non-stop haters of Trump. He got in their way of their true socialist agenda. It’s all about power and power corrupts.
Everything they do is about THE AGENDA. Target, isolate and take down the opponent. This is their mantra. They are using the same tactics on the American people right now.
“During the 1930s, Franklin Roosevelt was able to rally America to face its mortal enemies across the Atlantic and Pacific”
No, he really wasn’t. Where are you reading your history? You need a refund.
a. They weren’t our mortal enemies until 1941.
b. The real war in Europe started in 1939. Hardly “during the 30’s” It was the very last year of the 30’s. Before that it was far smaller conflict and land concessions.
c. FDR couldn’t rally anyone at the time. All he could do is convince a cash-strapped industrial complex to make weapons for our “allies” (we hadn’t entered the war yet). Not that hard a sell. Nobody needed to rally.
d. FDR wanted to enter the war much earlier. Isolationism made this impossible.
e. It was only in 1941 when the Japs bombed Pearl Harbor that he could break the chains of isolationism and get us into the war.
f. Historically it was a great thing for us to enter the war late, as we came out of the war the best. Everyone else was already in debt and short of manpower when we showed up.
But other than all that, continue with your lie.