WASHINGTON, DC — Hillary Clinton personally authorized her campaign to share since-debunked computer data linking Donald Trump with a Russian bank, according to bombshell testimony from her 2016 campaign manager Friday.
Robby Mook, testifying as a witness in defense of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, told jurors that he discussed the matter with the Democratic nominee shortly before the that year’s presidential election.
Mook described his end of the conversation with Clinton as him telling her, “Hey, we have this and we want to share it with a reporter.”
“She agreed to that,” he said.
– Read more at the NY Post
Hillary Clinton signed off on sharing debunked Alfa-Bank claims with the media
Hillary Clinton personally signed off on sharing since-debunked Trump-Russia allegations related to Alfa-Bank with the media during the 2016 election, according to her campaign manager.
Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday he was “briefed about the Alfa-Bank issue first” by Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias in the summer of 2016. He said the campaign leadership quickly had a meeting about whether to share the information with the media, which they decided to do. Also present in the meeting were campaign chairman John Podesta, communications director Jennifer Palmieri, and policy adviser Jake Sullivan (who is now President Joe Biden’s national security adviser), according to Mook.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Judge Andrew Napolitano: “Hillary Clinton Has Admitted To Destroying Evidence”
JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO: She is in trouble legally if there is a prosecutor with the courage or authority to prosecute her because in addition to admitting that she diverted government records from the government, in addition to admitting that she put classified information in a non-classified venue, that is the crime in which General Petraeus has agreed to plead guilty to. She now has admitted to destroying subpoenaed evidence after she was on notice of the existence subpoena. That’s known as obstruction of justice as well as destruction of the documents. But none of her crimes will get to first base in terms of prosecution without a prosecutor to pursue them…
Hillary Clinton is once again being allowed to skate, even though the head of the very body tasked with investigating her — the FBI — has detailed precisely how Clinton did in fact break the law.
FBI Director James Comey laid out, with specificity, how Clinton violated our national security laws, but then he proceeded to explain that he was nevertheless declining to refer Clinton for federal prosecution.
That shows, unlike what Pelosi said, THERE ARE THOSE WHO ARE above the law..
And she’s probably sneering: “What you gonna do about it?”
Where were the Leftist ‘Fact Checkers’ ?
SILENT as always.
Is the agreement in writing, signed my crooked Hillary. Can’t put anything past her!
“Lock her up!” Better late than never. Now, about Hunter ….