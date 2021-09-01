Two Gold Star fathers of U.S. Marines killed in an ISIS-K-linked blast in Kabul amid President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal lambasted the commander in chief for acting selfish in their interactions.

Mark Schmitz, father of Missouri Marine Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover, father of Utah Marine Darin Taylor Hoover Jr. discussed their tragic and terrible losses in an interview with “Hannity” on Monday.

Schmitz elected to meet with Biden, while Hoover told host Sean Hannity he “didn’t want [Biden] anywhere near us.”

Schmitz said their meeting, however, was not pleasant, adding that the president reportedly spoke more about his own deceased son, former Delaware State Attorney General Joseph “Beau” Biden III, than he did Jared.

– Read more at Fox News

Mother of Marine killed in ISIS bomb attack has her Instagram account disabled after she blamed Biden for her son’s death and claimed President ‘rolled his eyes’ and ‘turned his back on her’ when she confronted him

Facebook temporarily deleted the Instagram account of the mother of one of the Marines killed in Afghanistan by an ISIS bomb last week after she publicly blamed President Biden for his death and the deaths of the other servicemembers killed.

Shana Chappell is the mother of Kareem Nikoui, 20, who was killed in the ISIS bomb attack at Kabul airport on August 26.

She has been vocal in her criticism of President Biden and says she blamed him for her son’s death, along with the deaths of the 12 other troops who were killed. Chappell, a Trump voter, posted frequently about her disdain for Biden, before her son’s death.

On Facebook, Chappell has repeatedly blamed Biden for her son’s death and in a post on Monday just before she had her Instagram account disabled, she wrote a long Facebook post directed at Biden where she described meeting him on Sunday at Dover Air Base.

Read the details at the Daily Mail

Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well

The family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum — his sisters, his father, and McCollum’s wife, Jiennah McCollum — were at Dover for the ceremony, but only Jiennah went to meet with Biden as the rest of the family did not want to speak with Biden because they hold him responsible for Rylee’s death:

“Only Jiennah, who is expecting the couple’s child next month, stayed. But she left disappointed, Roice said. The president brought up his son, Beau, according to her account, describing his son’s military service and subsequent death from cancer. It struck the family as scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple of minutes in ‘total disregard to the loss of our Marine,’ [sister] Roice said. “‘You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,’ Roice said of the president. ‘This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.’ “The White House declined to comment on the private conversations Biden had with families.”

The McCollums’ reaction tracks with what I was told from sources close to some of the Gold Star families, who said more than one of the families did not even want Biden to attend the dignified transfers.

– Read more from Julio Rosas, Townhall