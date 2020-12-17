A national defense analyst is suggesting that the sudden interest of the mainstream media in the Biden family’s questionable dealings with adversaries like China may be a sign that the Democrats are setting up the former vice president for a fall.

While the mainstream media went out of its way – before the election – to cover up the scandals surrounding Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, CNN and other mainstream media outlets are now reporting on his questionable business dealings in China and the Ukraine, including his laptop (discovered in October) corroborating his deeds.

Robert Maginnis, a retired U.S. Army officer and now senior fellow for national security at the Family Research Council, wonders aloud if there are plans afoot.

“You’ve got this information coming out about Hunter and the Biden syndicate using influence-peddling to gain dollars – and if that is the case, then it’s quite possible that the effect in removing Mr. Biden [from office] would be something that would happen early in the administration,” he tells One News Now.

“Keep in mind,” he continues, “[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, months ago, started to chatter about the 25th Amendment, which means basically you can remove a president if the president is sick or doesn’t have his mental faculties.”

Maginnis says Pelosi’s discussion about the 25th Amendment may have been part of a strategy involving Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

“Now that it appears – from the left’s perspective, at least – that [Joe Biden is] going to become the president that the real desire is to remove him and make Harris the president of the United States,” the FRC senior fellow offers.

“Now as far as I’m concerned, she’s a communist based on her background, [and] her relationships with people who are known communists is very problematic,” he says, adding: “She wouldn’t get a security clearance in the Army today given her associations.”

Now, about those Cabinet selections … Last week, it was reported that Biden’s choice for secretary of defense, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, has put some Senate Democrats “in a bind.” Maginnis also has issues with that choice as well – but for a different reason. General Austin’s experience includes leading troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and overseeing U.S. military operations throughout the greater Middle East as head of Central Command. But Maginnis says Austin doesn’t have the experience to deal with who Maginnis believes is America’s number-one adversary in the world: Communist China. “He’s never served in the Pacific – and to put someone in that chair who doesn’t understand the true existential threat posed by the Communist Chinese, I think, is a critical mistake,” he argues. “Our strategies are all focused on defeating China as it continues its nefarious activities. We have plenty of other people who understand China in detail; this man doesn’t.” And as for Biden’s ability to confront the Communist Chinese? “Of course, I’m not sure Biden has all his senses,” says Maginnis. “I am concerned that that’s what we are dealing with here: an empty suit. But time will tell.” More recently, Biden also announced his pick for Transportation Secretary: former South Bend (Indiana) Mayor Pete Buttigieg (pictured) – an open homosexual who was one of Biden’s opponents in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020. Biden has pledged to spend billions making major infrastructure improvements – and he wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The executive director of the American Family Association of Indiana believes Buttigieg would relish the power he would wield trying to carry out Biden’s plan to mandate mask-wearing in those areas. “Anything [Buttigieg] could do to control people – be it the mask mandate or any other type of mandate – would be something he would like because it’s just how his worldview fits with that,” says Micah Clark. “At his core, he is a far-left liberal who wants to control; that’s his idea of government power: to control people. And I’m sure our Founders would cringe at the idea of the transportation secretary forcing things on people.” As The Associated Press points out, homosexual groups praised Biden’s decision to choose Buttigieg, calling it a “new milestone in a decades-long effort to ensure LGBTQ people are represented throughout our government.” But according to the AFA of Indiana leader, running the Department of Transportation isn’t a position from which Buttigieg might launch much of a political future. “It isn’t exactly a position that launches you into the presidency or into a national office or to a great political following,” he explains. “It’s more of a dead-end job – it’s a bureaucratic position.” Clark adds: “I don’t know what his experience in transportation is that makes him qualified, but I guess it’s better than being in charge of something truly dangerous in D.C.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.