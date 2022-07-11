Jakarta, Jul 11 (EFE).- China on Monday defended its sovereignty claims over the island of Taiwan, a self-governing territory that Beijing considers a rebel province, while attacking the “double standards” of the United States for supporting the island.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in an address in Jakarta, underlined Beijing’s “one China” principle and accused Washington of “trying to play the Taiwan card to disrupt and contain China’s development.”

“When the one-China principle is arbitrarily challenged or even sabotaged, there will be dark clouds or even ferocious storms across the strait (that separates Taiwan from China),” warned Wang, stressing China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

Wang’s statements come after a G20 foreign ministers meet last week in the Indonesian island of Bali, where he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday and discussed the war in Ukraine and the Taiwan issue, among other matters.

The Chinese minister accused Monday the Taipei government and “external forces” of threatening the integrity and sovereignty of the Asian giant.

“No people, force or country should have any illusions about separating Taiwan from China,” Wang said, insisting that the US needs to recognize the “One China” principle.

“The United States cannot practice double standards or constantly renege on its promises or change its positions,” said Beijing’s representative.

Washington has said it will defend Taiwan – an ally of the United States – against the hypothetical scenario of a Chinese military invasion.

At the same time, the US and other Western countries have defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Without directly mentioning the US, Wang criticized the US for its alleged Cold War mindset by pressuring Asian countries to choose sides, and defended Asia-Pacific independence and multilateral mechanisms to maintain peace and development.

Tensions between China and the US have been high because of their competing interests in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, where Washington seeks to maintain its dominant position, while Beijing seeks to increase its influence.

Beijing’s sovereign claims clash with those of several countries. In the South China Sea, China has territorial disputes with the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan over control of hundreds of islands and atolls.

The US, a historically ally of several Southeast Asian countries, reproaches China for its claims over the entire territory – against partial claims by other countries – and defends freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. EFE

© 2022 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.