Firebrand senator Kyrsten Sinema has sent shockwaves through Capitol Hill by switching her party affiliation to independent in a blow to Joe Biden and just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority in the upper chamber.
The former Democrat claims she will continue to vote in the same way she has for her first four years as senator of Arizona without being constrained by party politics.
But it creates a storm for Biden who has been celebrating a rare midterm gain for a sitting president as Democrats gained a seat to go from a 50-50 split to a 51-49 majority following Raphael Warnock’s Georgia runoff win.
The senator known for her bold outfits and for being one of the two Democrat swing votes said on Friday morning she ‘never really fit into a box of any political party’ and is close with allies on both sides of the aisle.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Kyrsten Sinema won’t say whether she will caucus with Democrats
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent.
Sinema made the announcement Friday by publishing an op-ed in the Arizona Republic.
The senator cited increasingly partisan interests and radicalization of both political parties as the reason for her departure.
“Americans are told that we have only two choices – Democrat or Republican – and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have been pulled further and further toward the extremes,” Synema wrote in the op-ed.
“Most Arizonans believe this is a false choice, and when I ran for the U.S. House and the Senate, I promised Arizonans something different,” she continued. “I pledged to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama.”
— Read more at Fox News
“Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Quits Democrats And Registers As An Independent”
Now if only a couple of more Bidenites would wise up and quit the Democrat Party.
Forgive me if I cannot add 2 plus 2 in Democrat math, but if The Republicans have 49 clean win seats held, independents 3 that leaves only 48 Democrats who are now in the minority, especially when designating committee leadership Roles?????? Do not Republicans technically controll the Senate? Caucusing is a moving matter of which way the wind blows each day. Should not The Supreme COurt rule in the Republican’s favor???
This could be a good thing—depending upon how she votes.
Okay, Manchin—you’re next.
Apparently she will still caucus with the Democrats. I don’t think this switch will mean much to Republicans overall but it will give her more publicity and more power in the same way that Manchin had power last year.
Maybe the two of them will work together and help to defeat some especially egregious bills. If so, then it will be a good thing.
I hope I’m wrong and she does more than I think she will.
Revive the Tea Party
She has said she “WILL” caucus with the democrats, and not change her voting practices. Personally I think the only reason she has not abandoned the democrats altogether has to do with “women’s issues”. Overall, it is probably a welcome move for us because she will not be as obligated as before to rubber stamp all of Schmucker’s bills.
I did not vote for Ms. Sinema, but as an Arizonan, I appreciated how she saw the train wreck of Biden’s policies and went her own way as Manchin did. I really don’t care what letter is behind your name (or what letter you identify with, for that matter) as long as you vote for the good of the American people that you swore to represent. Unlike Biden, Ms. Sinema can’t ignore the southern border and its consequences to Arizona or the rest of the country. Let’s see what her future voting record looks like.