The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden for President Senior Advisor Bob Bauer said that “it’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly.”

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football. Meaningless in the real game. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2020

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

