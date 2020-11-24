The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden for President Senior Advisor Bob Bauer said that “it’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly.”
