SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state agencies have reported allegations of sexual abuse and child neglect at the migrant facility in San Antonio.

Speaking in front of the Freeman Coliseum Wednesday evening, Abbott said he received reports from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services regarding these alleged acts.

Abbott said the agencies also reported that there is not enough staff at the Freeman Coliseum to supervise the children, some children are not eating throughout the day and children with COVID-19 are not being separated from those without the virus.

