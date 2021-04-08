(EFE) – The president of the United States on Wednesday announced initial new measures to address gun violence in the country, spurred by the recent shootings in Atlanta and Colorado, as well as by the inaction of Congress.

Among the six initiatives announced by Joe Biden is that within 30 days, the Justice Department will issue a proposed rule to prevent the spread of “ghost guns,” according to the White House in a statement.

Ghost guns are assembled from kits and are unable to be traced due to the lack of a serial number.

“We are experiencing a growing problem: criminals are buying kits containing nearly all of the components and directions for finishing a firearm within as little as 30 minutes and using these firearms to commit crimes,” the statement said.

The DoJ within 60 days will also issue a proposed rule to regulate stabilizing “arm braces” that, for example, when coupled with a pistol, essentially converts them into rifles, increasing their accuracy.

The alleged perpetrator of the Colorado supermarket shooting that left 10 dead two weeks ago used one of these devices in the massacre, it said.

Biden will also promote three other measures, including “red flag” laws allowing family or law enforcement to take away firearms from people if they present a danger to themselves or others, investing in community violence interventions, and issuing an annual report on firearms trafficking.

The president will also nominate David Chipman, a gun control advocate and former federal agent, as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Chipman’s confirmation will depend on the Senate, where the weapons debate is always heated and where Democrats have a slim majority. The Senate has not authorized the appointment of any ATF head since 2013.

Biden also called for Congress to pass legislation to reduce gun violence (although Republicans in the Senate have blocked most of the Democratic legislative agenda) including by closing “boyfriend” and stalking loopholes, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. EFE

