Casting a Spell Gary Varvel | Jan 4, 2022 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
Listen closely—you can hear the hiss of the Serpent.
The “Serpent” is none other than the Devil himself according to Genesis chapter 3.
Jesus said that the hypocritical Pharisees were treacherous lying murderers, just like the Devil.
John 8:44 “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
The DemonRats have aligned themselves with some very poor company.