PROVIDENCE — The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has reached crisis staffing status, and has notified employees with “mild symptoms” of the virus that causes COVID-19 that they can work.
A memo obtained by The Journal on Monday advised employees that: “We have officially notified [the Rhode Island Department of Health] that we are in such a staffing.”
Elaborating on an earlier memo from the chief medical officer, Elinor McCance-Katz, the update says: “I would like to clarify the [earlier] message to make sure that staff with mild symptoms know that they can work.”
The memo went out on New Year’s Day, at a point the Department of Health was publicly stating that no hospital in the state had declared the need to bring back infected employees.
The state agency that runs Eleanor Slater Hospital has not responded to inquiries about the nature and extent of the staffing crisis at a hospital that has struggled along with reduced staff, or the number of COVID-infected workers who have been called back in to work.
But the memo follows a Journal news report over the weekend about the new crisis staffing policy posted quietly by state health officials late last week.
Mirroring guidance from the CDC, the new policy allows hospitals and nursing homes to bring asymptomatic and “mildly symptomatic” employees back to work – without any waiting period – if they reach a point where the facilities are in a staffing crisis situation.
Eleanor Slater Hospital has close to 200 medical and psychiatric patients on two campuses in Cranston and Burrillville. And it has been on the verge of a staffing crisis for some time.
If you are “asymptomatic “, it could be a false positive, or just that you haven’t got to the point you have any symptoms, but still able to spread the virus. I wouldn’t object to asymptomatic people working, but… if you have any signs of “mild” symptoms as stated, you should NOT be working. Period.
Are those being called to come work, are THEY VAXXED per the bribdens MANDATE, or are those workers given the ability to chose if they wanted the jab?
If they are jabbed, and are still sick, it proves that the vaccine isn’t PREVENTING you from getting the virus.
Natural acquired immunity, or monoclonal antibodies work best, and doesn’t cause viral mutation.
China flu has created a democratic panic because it is losing its strength and they have to come up with another reason to mandate voting by mail only. Amazing how democrats can screw up so much and still not be held accountable. Healthcare- economy-inflation-illegal border crossing. Never let it be said a democrat passed up an opportunity to screw up what never needs to be fixed in the first place. Maybe RI voters will now see who actually has their backs.