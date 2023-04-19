. Tom Stiglich | Apr 19, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 3 votes. Please wait... Share:
I guess most every generation in the past believes that they lived in the best of times—the good ol’ days—as they have lived to see the societal and cultural changes that have taken place in America. The current generation will never be able to claim that.
Oh, to be able to return to the days when I was a kid.
You get what you vote for!
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – lawlessness, racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”