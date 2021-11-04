Republican Glenn Youngkin stunned Democrats and the leftwing media by beating Terry McAuliffe in the race to be the next governor of Virginia. Youngkin ran a strong campaign focused on education, taxes, funding the police, and the economy. The leftwing media had a meltdown on election night while trying to figure out how McAuliffe could possibly lose.

CNN, MSNBC, and other media outlets were in shock as Youngkin pulled out the win. CNN commentator Van Jones said Youngkin was the “delta variant of Trumpism,” while MSNBC hosts claimed that Youngkin was stoking a culture war with untrue claims about critical race theory. Trumpism and racism were the only reasons the left could find to explain what happened.

Issues and turnout played key roles in Youngkin’s victory. Plus, the leftwing media had an absolute meltdown as the results poured in.

