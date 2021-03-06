Calls are mounting for President Joe Biden to hold a press conference where he answers reporters’ questions that aren’t pre-scripted.
It’s been weeks – and it’s anyone’s guess as to when the nation’s chief executive will do a press conference.
“They have to do a press conference at some point,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday on Fox & Friends. “Jen Psaki [the current White House press secretary] has said they will. And the pressure is mounting when you have folks, even CNN reporters, pointing out how aberrational this is.”
According to media outlets, President Biden hasn’t held a press conference since taking office 44 days ago. Fox News compares that to his three predecessors: Donald Trump took 28 days; Barack Obama waited 21 days; and George W. Bush took 34 days.
Dan Gainor, vice president of Media Research Center, believes the Biden administration will wait until it has a win under the president’s belt.
“That will likely be this $1.9 trillion so-called ‘relief’ bill,” Gainor predicts. “And [then] he’ll be able to go out there [before the press] and it wouldn’t be tough for him to spin every question right back to that – like, ‘Oh, I’m just here to talk about this.'”
The MRC spokesman has a theory why Biden hasn’t done a press conference: the administration wants to avoid mishaps.
“Questions results in answers – and answers result in things they have to deal with,” Gainor explains. “The less they say, the better. And it allows them to create this false façade of him being this moderate, feel-good, just-want-to-have-everybody-nice-and-calm [presidency] where he goes and rams through tons of leftist policies, but nobody freaks out because he is not giving mean tweets.”
In a similar vein, political satirist Tim Young tells Fox News: “I think his people keep him away from the media because they’re afraid he might trail off or have difficulty answering basic questions.”
Young also suggests that, by the media’s own standards, Biden must be guilty of something.
“We were told repeatedly by the left when President Trump didn’t hold press conferences that he was derelict of duty and avoiding them because he was clearly guilty of something,” the satirist adds. “So, playing by the left and the corporate media’s own established rules, I guess Biden has committed multiple crimes and should no longer be president.”
Joe is in hiding, because, let’s face it, the lights are going out in his brain. Within one year to a year and a half, Biden because of his dementia will no longer be President and Kamala will take over. Just think, with Kamala as President, she will provide us with a link, to send money, so we can bail out criminals in prison. Boy, I am sure looking forward to more criminals on the streets!
I doubt it will even take 6 months, before harris replaces joe..
Slo joe is so stupid, and his dementia has made him so unpredictable, that the democraps are terrified of letting him in front of a camera without a teleprompter. Have they forgotten that the “press” will cover for slo joe, and ask him only what his favorite ice cream is?
Hidin Biden is like the fart in the room everyone smells, but nobody will admit they dealt it, or voted for it. Joe definitely has this one under his belt, but it ain’t no victory, when joe and his party are the only ones getting the “feel good” relief.
AND this is why i feel, NONE IN THE media, are worthy anymore, of 1st amendment protections as for ‘being a free press’.. THEY ARE the propaganda dept of the commucrat party.
The media should insist on a press conference held by the actual people now running the country rather than Biden.
The whole campaign during 2020. Biden the challenger. Let Trump do the heavy lifting, direct the media to continually pick apart his every action. Surface occasionally–with grandstand mask on naturally, and take a few cheap shots, see shadow and return to the basement for 6 weeks. Cheer on insurrectionists guilty during the George Floyd festivities, and when polls suggest after 5 weeks a rebuke is required, give a half hearted renouncement of left wing terrorists destroying american cities. See shadow, submerge back into basement.
Joe is of the party that beleives “He who does nothning, does nothing wrong” and in Joe’s case, the only time he does something right is when he just does nothing. When he attempts to do something, it’s always the wrong thing, so they hide him in his suitcase like a ventriliquist’s dummy, and only bring him out when assured they can be the ones pulling his strings, and jacking his jaw bones.
As soon as joe changes everything Trump succeeded in accomplishing for America he will be gone and the real regime will show their true colors publically!