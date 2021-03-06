Three women have now come forward and accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. On Tuesday’s episode of The View, host Joy Behar suggested that Democrats should “ignore everything” regarding the scandal in hopes that it will go away.
This is a big change from Behar’s stance on Christine Blasey Ford back in 2018. Then, Behar was a staunch advocate of Kavanaugh’s accusers. In response to the possibility of Kavanaugh getting confirmed to the Supreme Court despite allegations of sexual assault, Behar said, “The message to boys is: If you become a powerful man, you are allowed to grope a woman And that’s a very bad message.”
Behar mocked Trump’s defense of Kavanaugh at the time, saying, “It’s touching how he stands behind anyone who’s been accused of sexual assault.” She criticized Republican senators’ push to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, saying, “They figure they’ll push him in. They’ll get their way, and then we’ll find out the guy is guilty. What good is that?”
Now that Cuomo, a Democrat, is the one who stands accused, Behar has wavered on the issue of guilt. Instead, Behar wants to use what she calls the “Republican playbook.”
“Let’s hope that this goes away and let’s not really go into it,” Behar said.
As reported by Fox News, Republicans did not look the other way with Kavanaugh in 2018.
“The 11th-hour misconduct charges against him by Christine Blasey Ford resulted in additional hearings by the GOP-Controlled Senate Judiciary committee in 2018. There was also a federal investigation into Ford’s accusation.”
While Behar did go on to suggest we should “investigate this time,” it’s unclear what timeline she’s advocating for. Back in 2018, she found Julie Swetnick and Blasey Ford credible despite a lack of evidence. Now, there are photographs of Andrew Cuomo inappropriately touching a woman and video of inappropriate comments to a reporter.
We the people keep ignoring Joy Behar hoping that SHE will go away but it just doesn’t happen. It didn’t work for Joy and it most definitely won’t work for Crybaby Cuomo.
There was no JOY in Mudville when mighty Casey came to bat,,,and struck out. Same when Dems mighty Blasey came to Washington,,and also struck out. Those three accusing Cuomo seem to be rounding the bases quite efficiently with spikes up about knee high at Catcher Cuomo,as they slide into home for a score, and Cuomo drops the ball again.
IMO even if NO ONE WATCHED< joe would still air her drivel.
Hey Joy, you don’t have to worry about Andrew Cuomo sexually harassing you, because you are too old! Joy, I have a great match for you. Uncle Joe Biden, who will put his hands on your shoulders and he will put his head in your hair and sniff it. Joy, you and Joe are “perfect” for each other. In fact, Joy, put Joe on “The View” and we can watch him bury his head in your hair and sniff your hair. The sheep who watch “The View”, will give you super high ratings, watching Joe sniff your hair.
Too old and too UGLY!
She is a hypocrite to the 9th degree. Pack it in, Behar!
Behar is a pathetic piece of human crap! How is an evil woman like her even allowed to be on a TV show as she is?! I do know this, she will never get what she has coming to her here on earth, but God will have a special place for her some day, and she won’t like it!
Well Joy is definitely evil, but I’m not so sure she is a woman. If someone called for a panty check I’m sure Cuomo would be first in line to volunteer for the job. His obvious need for a real woman in his life now borders on the pathetic, not to mention desperate. Rachel Ravine would fit the bill just right for a dancing with the Democrat stars.
Look at who her CO Anchors are.. ALL pieces of smelly excrement…
In a Democrat party full of hypocrites, Behar stands out among all others as being one of the most hypocritical. Of course she would suggest that the allegations against Cuomo be ignored, that is the Democrat way. Lie, deny, or ignore and hope that it goes away, and usually it does, and especially now that Democrats have the power it is even more likely of being ignored.
Remember when Northam of Virginia faced his charges? He was never held accountable because it was discovered that the second in line Democrat also had skeletons in his closet, and even the third ranking Democrat also had things in his past that would have made him ineligible to take control. The next in line to take over the governorship was a Republican, so naturally Northam refused to resign, stayed in office, and it was conveniently swept under the rug.
biden also had credible sex abuse charges levied against him, but naturally since he was the Democrat’s great hope of beating Trump, that too was swept under the rug and forgotten about.
When it comes down to believing the women victims in these cases and maintaining political power, the Democrats choose power over women’s rights every time.
Is anyone really surprised by what any of these harpy’s say? How is this show still on the air?
“Behar mocked Trump’s defense of Kavanaugh at the time, saying, “It’s touching how he stands behind anyone who’s been accused of sexual assault.” She criticized Republican senators’ push to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, saying, “They figure they’ll push him in. They’ll get their way, and then we’ll find out the guy is guilty. What good is that?” Good question. But we now see evidence that it only applies to Conservatives.