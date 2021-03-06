House democrats recently passed a $1.9 trillion emergency COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a ton of funding in areas completely unrelated to the pandemic.

Simply put, the bill is pork-laden.

The 591-page bill, proposed on February 19, includes an additional $300 billion to state and local governments, $130 billion to schools which Joe Biden refuses to open and an additional $19.1 billion for housing assistance.

It also doles out $473 billion in cash payments to individuals, $1,400 for those who earn less than $75,000 a year, an additional $400 in federal weekly unemployment benefits and raises the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimates that, of the entire nearly $2 trillion proposed, only about $825 billion less than half is directly related to the pandemic.

The majority of funds are directed to “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are banded together in their efforts to revive pork-barrel politics so they can pass even more funding for progressive dreams.

Bringing back earmarks could allow Pelosi to bribe lawmakers with relief for their constituents in exchange for passing progressive-left bills that would likely not pass otherwise, BizPacReview reports.

The bill is indeed a democrat wish list that ultimately has little to do with the pandemic. Hidden throughout is funding for basically every piece of democratic agenda, disguised as a way to help Americans through these difficult times.

Including raising the minimum wage, money for arts and humanities endowments, money for museums and libraries, the bill also shells out money to bail out states and shore-up Obamacare.

“The democrats are using this as a cash cow, Senator Marsha Blackburn said. “They are going to keep printing money until they solve their problems.”

“At a time when our projected deficit for 2021 is $2.3 trillion, not including any additional stimulus, we do not need to give corrupt politicians and lobbyists more tools to feed their spending addiction and line their own pockets. If we continue on this path, it won’t be long before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will have to call JG Wentworth for cash now,” Rep. Boebert said.

