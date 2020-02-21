Illegal ‘immigrants’ driving without a license will be issued a summons instead of getting arrested in an effort to sidestep federal authorities, a new Cambridge ordinance orders, which city councilors say formalizes existing policy in the city.
“The Cambridge Police Department shall, whenever possible in the officer’s discretion and if there are no other violations causing the person to be arrested, issue a summons to court instead of taking the person into custody,” reads the Welcoming Community Ordinance passed last week.
Cambridge City Councilor Dennis Carlone said Cambridge Police have been very supportive of the measure, which also allows for officers to let the driver arrange for someone with a license to come and drive the car home so it is not impounded.
“This is just so basic that you don’t hurt people, and our system doesn’t allow them to have driver’s licenses, which I disagree with,” said Carlone, referring to illegal immigrants.
United States citizens will also be spared from arrest, according to Carlone. But any unlicensed driver will still be arrested if there are other reasons, such as an outstanding warrant, to do so.
Jessica Vaughan of the Center for Immigration Studies said the ordinance is a “foolish practice of relaxing law enforcement standards to make life easier for illegal aliens.”
Vaughan said, “It’s only going to encourage people to drive without a license and that’s not good for roadway safety.”
From 2017 through 2019, Cambridge Police charged unlicensed operation 278 times with 201 handled via summons and 77 via arrest. The arrests were likely in cases that included other charges, The Cambridge Chronicle reported.
Massachusetts law states first-time offenders are subject to a fine, imprisonment of up to 10 days, or both.
But Boston defense attorney Patrick Murphy said most cases he sees are dismissed, “By and large the judge and prosecutor and looking to resolve that for the defendants.”
Another example of Democrats trying their best to destroy our country, so that they can turn our country into a dictatorship.
Where the Democrat Party will be like a communist Party and dictate their policies, regardless of what our citizens want.
Driving without a license also means driving without insurance coverage.
“In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, it is illegal to drive any motor vehicle without proof of insurance or financial responsibility. … The penalties for driving without car insurance in Massachusetts include: a of $500 to $5,000 or by imprisonment for not more than one year.”
So in other words they are circumventing the law for illegals. Any licensed driver in Cambridge should be protesting this insane liberal policy, and should be asking for the removal of any political and law enforcement official who is in support of this crazy policy. They are in effect putting every illegal border jumper above the law, nice job…….
I’m surprised no one has sued in one way or another over this. For instance, every single LEGAL driver with insurance pays more due to the requirement to pay for “uninsured motorist” liability. Not to mention this explicitly creates TWO sets of laws, one for citizens and another for ILLEGALS. A creative lawyer could and should have a field day with this.
Any of the rest of you “real honest to goodness” citizens get to go free for breaking the law? Just askin, because it never seems to shock me that these people in government are determined to work for citizens from another country that did not elect them and do not pay their wages.
So, logic tells me than when you give people a free ride, they will continue to want that free ride. Win them with a doughnut, you have to keep them with a doughnut. And this is how slaves are made. Keep the people dependent upon the government.
This is nothing the incubation period of Communism. As Margaret Thatcher said about Socialism. Eventually you run out of everyone else’s money.
This is an egregious insult to every hardworking man and woman in America who pay the bills, and I’m wondering why this man of Socialism was voted into office for anything. What an absolute travesty!
More proof that we don’t necessarily get the government we want but we DO get the government we deserve. If Americans continue to allow liberal pols to create special exceptions that apply to ILLEGALS only, it is our own fault. This madness has to stop and only fed up and disgusted voters can make it happen. It’s way beyond time that voters took back control of the country. When a few pols find out that telling us what they want us to believe is no longer going to keep them in office, then and only then will we return to government “of, by, and for, the people”.