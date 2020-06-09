U.S. coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts said Monday it is planning to hire 25,000 workers as state and local officials relax coronavirus-related business closures and stay-at-home orders.

The company said it will begin a recruitment campaign for thousands of workers and will offer low-cost online college education as a new benefit.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, which operates more than 8,500 locations in 41 states, said it will fill new positions ranging from counter workers to restaurant managers. It did not provide a precise timeline.

The company said it has partnered with Southern New Hampshire University to offer online college courses.

The Labor Department said Friday the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in the month of May following record losses in April, leading to optimism that large-scale rehiring has begun. Analysts had expected the report to show as many as 8 million job losses.

The jobs report said U.S. unemployment declined to 13.3 percent last month.

