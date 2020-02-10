President Trump releases a budget that proposes actual spending cuts. Joe Biden insults another campaign supporter with a phrase not even from this century, and the Oscars go political… imagine that. All that and more on today’s show!
Is Joe Biden losing it? Or… maybe he’s just in the wrong century. Coming off his “no malarky” tour, Biden was in New Hampshire, where he called a supporter a “lying, dog-faced, pony soldier.”
President Trump announced a budget for fiscal year 2021 which includes spending cuts. Will it go anywhere? Will Republicans get behind it?
The Oscars went political, and you have to wonder when people will have enough of this liberal elitist preaching. Are you sick and tired of it?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hey liberal press, why aren’t you women’s liberation hacks screaming about what Biden called this young lady? Joe, how is your corrupt crime family?
HE”S a commucrat like they are.. SO of course they wouldn’t be calling him out on what he said.
More and more I am coming to believe these Socialist Democrats are only putting on a show. As soon as the time is right I believe lying Hillary or “I’m ashamed of my country” Michelle Obama will ride in on their white horses to save the Socialist Democrats. Could be wrong, but just watching and waiting.
I totally agree, I have been saying this for months; this has become a Circus Freak Show!!
TIME to end it then.. PERMANENTLY.
White horse? How funny. Michelle might ride in on that pig with lipstick.
Joe thinks calling people names will help? How funny. This guy is a career life long politician? Hard to believe. Must have been people in his state voting for a D and not the candidate.
Yeah… if “D” stands for deranged dummy.
Imagine if Trump said such a thing to a woman? It would be 24/7 for weeks to come and we would never hear the end of it. But just watch. It’s mentioned on the news today, and then will disappear.
I can see it, at most getting a combined, 20 minutes of air time, from EVERY NEWS network.. IF that.
not to mention lying sack of Schiff and Numb skull Nancy the ripper would have an impeachment vote in a matter of minutes.
COMMENTThis is not the way to win the hearts and minds of New Englanders
This guy is an arrogant who abused his power for his family’s corrupt personal gain. He will be going to jail–not the White House
Biden can’t even insult people right. What’s his deal anyway? How scrambled are what remains of his brains really? I can’t recall him ever forming a coherent thought, let alone getting through a whole speech without a major gaffe.
As they say in Alabama, BLESS HIS HEART!
That is the weirdest group of words I’ve heard come out of a politician’s mouth. I can’t stop saying it to people!
Time to go, Joe. You’ve officially “lost it”.
L.O.L. I know you believe you think you understand what Quid Pro Joe said… but… I’m not to sure you realize that what you heard is really not what Quid Pro Joe meant. That should clear it all up for you… if you are fluent in Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrat speak. No Malarky! LMAO… this guy just has to get the nomination … the entertainment value of President Trump slapping him around the debate stage with one hand and tweeting with the other will be priceless !
Much like rapist abuser Slick Willy, Quid Pro Joe will not be called on his attack on this female the Liberal Media will remain silent because Quid Pro is a Leftist.