President Trump releases a budget that proposes actual spending cuts. Joe Biden insults another campaign supporter with a phrase not even from this century, and the Oscars go political… imagine that. All that and more on today’s show!

Is Joe Biden losing it? Or… maybe he’s just in the wrong century. Coming off his “no malarky” tour, Biden was in New Hampshire, where he called a supporter a “lying, dog-faced, pony soldier.”

President Trump announced a budget for fiscal year 2021 which includes spending cuts. Will it go anywhere? Will Republicans get behind it?

The Oscars went political, and you have to wonder when people will have enough of this liberal elitist preaching. Are you sick and tired of it?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

