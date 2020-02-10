Former Secretary of State John Kerry assured Iowans last week that Joseph R. Biden is like liberal veterans who would never use an “AR-16 with a long clip” to hunt.
Mr. Kerry boasted of being a lifelong gun owner and hunter before making multiple gaffes on the issue.
“You heard from Joe about the things he did with the NRA,” the former Massachusetts senator said. “That took courage. Delaware is a tough state. I’m a hunter. I’m a gun owner. I’ve been one all my life. There’s not a veteran here who would take an AR-16 with a long clip to go out and shoot a deer or shoot anything. There is no business — Joe led the fight to get those things off the street.”
Mr. Kerry likely meant to reference the popular AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and magazines, which serve a different purpose than a clip.
“We have a crowd who’s willing to bring [weapons I don’t support] back,” Mr. Kerry continued. “And we saw what happened in Las Vegas and other places. We need a Joe Biden with the guts and the courage and the savvy to be able to do something about that’s reasonable about guns in our country.”
The conservative website Red State also noted that AR-15s can’t be brought “back” because they are legal to own.
“They’ve been ‘back’ for quite some time,” writer Nick Arama responded Sunday. “Nothing to do with President Donald Trump or whatever ‘crowd’ he’s talking about. If he’s referring to the assault weapons ban that was up in 2004. Is he doing another Biden, not knowing what year he’s in? … But beyond that, it isn’t about hunting. It’s about the Second Amendment that shall not be abridged just because Joe Biden thinks we all should use shotguns and fire blasts through the door.”
.@JohnKerry, rallying for Joe Biden Saturday in North Liberty, Iowa: “There’s not a veteran here who would take an AR-16 with a long clip to go out and shoot a deer or shoot anything” pic.twitter.com/fHo0XHJKL9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 2, 2020
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
Well, I guess that explains why Biden did so poorly in Iowa! Having John Kerry stump for you shows you don’t have much sense. Kind of like carrying an AR-16 with a long clip. (Sarc.)
Part of me wonders, WAS THESE GAFFS deliberate?
John Heinz Ketchup Kerry, giving Iran all of that cash and then stating that the Iranians might use the money for terrorism. That is all we need to know about you, Heinz Ketchup Kerry!!!!!!!
Our founding fathers knew we Americans would NEED the 2nd Amendment. It was given to protect the people from an out of control government. One need look no further than Hon Kong, Venezuela, Cuba etc.
THAT is why the left’s hell bent on eliminating it.. CAUSE THEY REALIZE an armed population is harder for them to control.
Consider this: Kerry & Biden are the brain trust of the Democrat party . . . both have been around & held various public offices for a combined 70+ years. And yet, Biden often doesn’t even know where he is, commits gaffes practically non-stop, and Kerry, (purportedly?) a Vietnam Vet, can’t remember the name of the weapon used by thousands of U.S. soldiers. Newsflash John: The 2nd amendment isn’t about hunting or long clips . . . it’s about citizens being able to protect themselves from a tyrannical government like the one you & Biden want to impose upon us.
I wonder. IF you added up everyone in the DNC, how long they’ve served, HOW MANY Centuries would it equate to?
Several Dem Women served quite well! Kerry? Nope!
COMWMENT Who the hell gives a big rats *** what Kerry thinks
Well, this is the Demoncrats big War Hero? An AR-16 is an assault rifle designed to shoot 3 shot bursts when the trigger is pulled. These guns are illegal unless you have a class A permit. The AR-16 never left the prototype stage. What is a long clip? 10 round? 20,30, 40? I have an AR-15 with 30 and 40 round clips and I do hunt hogs, coyotes and have taken several deer with it. If liberals knew half as much about firearms as they think they then WE wouldn’t have as many problems. If Liberals would engage their brains before engaging their mouths then we would have fewer problems. Sometimes I wonder if they have a brain. I wish they would read up on the thoughts of our Founding Fathers and their thoughts about firearms and their reasoning concerning the 2nd amendment. They MIGHT learn something. I know that’s way above Nancy “The Shredders” mental capacity. The Demoncratic Cartel today is a darn good reason to Keep and Bear Arms.
WOW! Another worthless Brain Dead DEM who thinks he knows everything about everything. WHAT AN IDIOT!
At this point, i wonder, are there any dems who are NOT TOTALLY brain dead?
To paraphrase a quote from General George Patton ” John Kerry doesn’t know any more about weapons than he does about fornicating!”
I like my long clip just fine, however I have a hard time tolerating long faced lying politicians
AR-16 never got past the prototype stage.
Plus the prototype had a magazine and not a clip
Mr Potatoe Head strikes again, opening his big mouth, and inserting both feet, what a TOOL!
THese days, it seems his foot in mouth problem is permanent.. much like biden.
What all Kerry’s factual errors, in this thirty second video show, is his mind recoiling in disgust at the thought of who really is Joe Biden, but who can blame him
and cannot help but feel sorry for what ever mental disorder the people in the video must suffer from to wear a Biden t-shirt, Can only feel pity. I hope they get the help they deserve
If Quid Pro Joe is relying on Mr. Ed to boost his stock in an election, he gonna LOSE…
Didn’t John Kerry walk into a sporting goods store, dressed in hunting camo, and asked if he could get a hunt’n license during a campaign run for President? He knew a lot about guns back then.
Kerry was in Vietnam… Wasn’t it an AR-16 that he wounded himself with to falsely qualify for a Purple Heart?
He probably looked down the barrel,to see it was loaded.
Nah. That was “Fortunate Son” Al Gore…
Just goes to prove you cant cure STUPID.
1. it ain’t an AR-16 stupid, you show your ignorance as all anti-gunners do, you want to regulate something you don’t know the first thing about.
2. “The conservative website Red State also noted that AR-15s can’t be brought “back” because they are legal to own.” the term would be bought back, between kerry and the author, I am not sure who to believe.
3. Missed one, it is not a clip dummy, it is a magazine.
You can see why the swiftboat Vietnam veterans opposed John Kerry. He did poorly in Vietnam and then supported the antiwar groupies. He doesn’t know that the weapon we used there was an M-16, which was the military name for the AR-15, and they did not use “clips” they used magazines to hold the bullets. The last military rifle to use a clip was the M-1 Garand, which was used in WW2 and Korea, and was phased out in the early 1960s. The 7-round clip, when empty, would automatically eject from the rifle with a loud “PING”, which would alert an enemy that the shooter just ran out of ammo, at least temporarily, until he reloaded.
Doesn’t matter that when it comes to guns they don’t know what they are talking about. They want to ban them. And they don’t know anything about healthcare and they want to run that. On and on. I will be keeping my AR-15 with the 20 round magazine. These people are the epitome of arrogance, conceit and ignorance yet they think they know everything.