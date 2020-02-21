New reports are out that “Squad” member Ilhan Omar really did marry her brother. Bernie Sanders continues to lead the field of Democrat presidential candidates, and Michael Bloomberg’s big debut didn’t go quite as planned. All that and more on today’s show!

Could the rumors be true? The Daily Mail talked with people who say that, yes, Ilhan Omar actually did marry her brother. Of course, this would be in violation of federal immigrations laws. Add to that, Omar’s anti-semetic and anti-American comments along with supposed campaign finance violations, and she’s not someone who should be in Congress.

Bernie Sanders continues to lead in the polls, and as long as the rest of the Democrat presidential field stays in the race and stays fractured, Sanders looks set to rake in a ton of delegates.

Michael Bloomberg had a terrible debate performance. Can he actually campaign in front of people and not just behind a nice, safe video camera?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

