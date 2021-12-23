Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday joined the chorus of Massachusetts lawmakers and medical experts pleading with Gov. Charlie Baker to reinstate the indoor mask mandate across the commonwealth as coronavirus cases dangerously swell amid the highly transmissible omicron variant.
In a letter to the governor, Pressley urged Baker to take immediate action to combat the spread of COVID-19, writing that is “incumbent upon policymakers, at all levels of government, to act aggressively to center the public health and keep our collective constituents safe and healthy.”
Massachusetts residents deserve “bold leadership and evidence-based policies that will mitigate COVID-19 transmission and save lives,” Pressley said.
Pressley’s office publicly released the letter hours after Baker said during a news briefing that he has “no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given all the tools that are available on a statewide basis,” including COVID testing and vaccination.
Pressley rejected that stance, invoking guidance from public health experts for people to wear masks indoors during a major confluence of flu and coronavirus infections.
“As the experts rightfully point out, it is critical that any comprehensive statewide plan include the reinstatement of a statewide universal indoor mask policy,” Pressley wrote in her letter Tuesday. “Initial data and analysis from the CDC show that the newly mutated Omicron variant is more contagious and could spread more quickly than the original COVID-19 virus. It is clear, implementing a universal indoor mask policy now can help mitigate these spikes and help save lives.”
Pressley also asked Baker to “seriously consider” the recommendation in the Massachusetts COVID-19 Action Plan — calling for a universal indoor mask mandate, plus improved vaccination efforts for frontline communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic — sent to the governor last week by state Sen. Becca Rausch and other elected officials. The plan was endorsed by more than 120 public health and medical experts, as well as 30 community organizations.
“I stand in solidarity with the experts and community leaders who worked collectively to put together this lifesaving framework and have taken measures to protect the most vulnerable in our communities…” Pressley wrote in her letter to Baker. “I stand ready to partner in any way necessary to ensure our most vulnerable communities are able to access the lifesaving resources and vaccinations necessary to combat this unprecedented pandemic.”
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Well, covering up Pressley’s face, especially her big mouth, does have its attraction, but there’s no evidence for efficacy of masking at large the shoddy way it’s being done with unwashed rags and gaps all around. I bought a box of a major drugstore’s blue paper ones and it says right on the box, SINGLE USE ONLY and also “This product is NOT designed for use as protection against biohazards (bacteria, VIRUSES). So they’re just for show, to stop left wing loonies from accosting me every step of the way.
IF anything, there is TONS OF EVIDENCE< masking up, does about as much to stop covid, AS SITTING on an open air patio, does to STOP MOSQUITOS!
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley shutting down the whole country in March through June, 2020 sure kept the coronavirus from spreading didn’t it? That is why with everyone contained in their homes and a mask mandate, that the coronavirus spread throughout the United States, right Ayanna Airhead. I prefer Sweden’s model of keeping their Country open. Sweden with a population of over 400,000 people more than my state of Michigan and Sweden had 40,000 less deaths than Michigan. So Sweden “followed the science” and you liberal airheads in Washington DC, followed the “power” that went to your brainless heads, so you can / could keep the sheep imprisoned in their own homes. Oh Ayanna, you are a prime example of what a communist looks like!
She should have her mask surgically attached and quit frightening children
I’d love to PERMANENTLY SUPERGLUE masks on ALL THESE commie leftists faces.. AND MAKE them all Air tight!
Too bad she can’t get her head out of her a88 long enough to be taken seriously. Poor mother must still be suffering from birthing such an enormous head and all for what- nothing!
What are her health administration qualifications? None, she is not an expert on anything but bullying. As to the health ‘experts she is relying on, there are just as many who would recommend that mandates like she proposes are not necessary because they are not effective. Ever since the pandemic of 1918 masks hve been shown to be ineffective in halting the spread of virus particles. this is about bending the people to the will of the mob!
How about a roll of duct tape for her?
I Am A Pressley pretended to give a reason by saying “to center the public health,” which has no meaning. She pretended to cite “experts” without citing experts. Her “experts” are those she agrees with. All the experts she does not agree with are not experts to her.
“You like your mask, you can keep your mask!”