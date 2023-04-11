A mom in Maine is suing her daughter’s school because social workers were secretly transitioning the 13-year-old girl and had no plans to let the mom know about it.
Amber Lavigne was helping her daughter clean her room last December and discovered that the girl and her school had been keeping a secret from her: the school had been transitioning her daughter, including giving her a male name and using male pronouns.
AFN spoke with attorney Adam Shelton of the Goldwater Institute, which has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lavigne.
“A school social worker there gave her 13-year-old daughter a chest binder* and told the daughter that she didn’t need to tell her mom about it and that he wasn’t going to tell her mom about it afterwards,” Shelton explains.
After a back and forth with Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta, Maine, the school said it was their policy to keep such information from parents. Shelton contends that response from the school is indicative that the school feels “they are in the best position to make decisions for children, irrespective of the parents, and without even informing the parents that they’re making those decisions.”
Lavigne and Shelton are suing the school, asking for the court to declare Lavigne’s parental rights require that she should at least be told of any decision made by a school that directly affects the mental health or physical wellbeing of her child – including the decision to give her daughter a chest binder and the decision to secretly transition her daughter. Both actions, says the attorney, violated Amber’s constitutionally protected parental rights.
“The school violated Amber’s 14th Amendment rights to control and direct the education, upbringing, and health care of her children,” Shelton emphasizes.
The attorney is warning parents that policies to keep information about a child’s health and sexual development from them are much more common than one might think.
“It doesn’t seem like this was an idea that the school counselor first brought up to her daughter,” Shelton suggests, “but … an idea that was encouraged and supported by seemingly the entire school system and kept from Amber.”
The lawsuit names as defendants two social workers employed by Great Salt Bay Community Schools (Samuel Roy and Jessica Berk), principal Kim Schaff, superintendent Lynsey Johnston, and the members of the school district board. Samuel Roy, according to the lawsuit, gave the chest binder to Lavigne’s 13-year-old daughter “in his office and told [her] that he was not going to tell [her] parents about the chest binder, and [that she] need not do so either.”
* A chest binder is a tight vest that flattens the appearance of breasts to make a girl look more like a boy. Advocates for sex-change surgeries as a treatment for gender dysphoria see chest binders as a stepping stone to eventual double mastectomies, a surgery that removes healthy breast tissue.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Luke 17:1-2 Things that cause people to stumble are bound to come, but woe to anyone through whom they come.
2 It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.
Have you not noticed that everything that God has declared a Sin or an Abomination, this lying, immoral, unethical, demonic,woke Democrat Party encourages, promotes, supports and protects.
You have given this demonic, LGBTQ Democrat Party and its teachers Union the authority to teach, indoctrinate, brainwash and corrupt your children any way they Democrats want, without the parent’s knowledge
YOU THE DEMOCRAT PARTY’S supporters and “useful idiots” have done this to yourselves.
If you don’t like it – STOP VOTING FOR ANY DEMOCRAT!!!
Arrogant, ideological, and evil. Social workers and therapists sometimes see themselves as saviors. The mania about trans kids has brought out the savior mentality. I have personally witnessed this savior mentality by a therapist. Once set, the mentality is very strong and anti parents. Schools and social workers ignore the reasonable position taken by European (and still leftist) countries. Europe has replaced transgender procedures with therapy until 18. USA Democrats are ruining the lives of young people.
IMO Till we start CRIMINALLY HOLDING these social workers/teachers/school deens etc, LIABLE for this, IT WILL KEEP happening.
The mental bearing of these social workers, teachers, and administrators is so low that they are easy targets for anyone with a prepared speech on why they’re right. They don’t question; they don’t debate; and they most assuredly do NOT go to church. They simply accept and believe wholeheartedly. Their strengths are their emotional empathy and their desire to bring immediate happiness. Unfortunately, these are also their biggest weaknesses. Emotions are great if they’re used after backing things up with logic. Socialists ignore truth and facts to persuade with emotion as their number one resource. God help these children.
H.O.M.E…S.C.H.O.O.L.
I would do much more than just sue these folks; I’d make certain that this is reported loudly on social media, involve local television, my congress person, clergy and anybody/everybody else to expose this defiling of our youth. I’m just grateful that I no longer have children in public schools because I’d definitely be the squeaky wheel at the very least. Home schooling sounds great but the isolation may not benefit the child and it may create an economic issue for the parents; definitely a no win situation.
Hence why i say, START CALLING FOR CRIMINAL charges against them…
told the daughter that she didn’t need to tell her mom about it and that he wasn’t going to tell her mom about it afterwards
Arrogant !
You have bad people who do bad things then you have evil people who do bad things to others. These people are the later. Our nation is now plagued with evil people who have no conscience. Working to transition a 13-year-old without the parents’ knowledge is not only child abuse but undermines the critical relationship between the parents and the child. Do you think any of the school faculty involved in this debauchery would feel any remorse if the confused girl committed suicide?