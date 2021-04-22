The Boulder city council had to do something, I’m sure. After the mass shooting in a grocery store, the pressure was likely on for them to have to do something.
Boulder City Council unanimously passed a symbolic resolution Tuesday that calls on state and national leaders to pass gun control legislation that they said would prevent mass shootings.
The resolution supports things like a waiting period of at least six days for gun purchases, universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.
It also supports appealing the district court’s decision to lift the city’s assault weapon ban that was put in place in 2018. A judge ruled last month a city can’t ban the possession of assault weapons because state law says local governments can’t do that.
Boulder is convinced that its gun control would have magically stopped it; like it would have put a forcefield over the city and no so-called assault weapons could get through.
– Read more at Bearing Arms
Reminds me of joke I once heard… 2 liberals were buying truck loads of fruit down south for $1000.00…driving it back up north and selling it for $1000.00… after 5 trips … one lib says to the other… man.. we just anit making any money here… the other one replied.. I told you… we needed a bigger truck!
Boulder City Council, a bunch of liberal communists! Need I say more about their mental illness!
Any freedom loving person knows if they live in Colorado what a ignorant bunch of short sighted college town thinking morons run that place.
“Boulder is convinced that its gun control would have magically stopped it; like it would have put a forcefield over the city and no so-called assault weapons could get through.”
If the Democrat Party gun laws worked, then Democrat ruled Chicago with the most and toughest gun laws in the country,
would be the safest place to live in the U.S..
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 875 people died from gun violence last year.
Doesn’t that just make you want to move to Chicago and raise a family??…………….. NOT!!!
Liberal think: do something even it’s obviously stupid
Totally agree that mass shootings should be outlawed. Picking someone off here and there would be fine.