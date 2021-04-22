The Boulder city council had to do something, I’m sure. After the mass shooting in a grocery store, the pressure was likely on for them to have to do something.

Boulder City Council unanimously passed a symbolic resolution Tuesday that calls on state and national leaders to pass gun control legislation that they said would prevent mass shootings. The resolution supports things like a waiting period of at least six days for gun purchases, universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. It also supports appealing the district court’s decision to lift the city’s assault weapon ban that was put in place in 2018. A judge ruled last month a city can’t ban the possession of assault weapons because state law says local governments can’t do that.

Boulder is convinced that its gun control would have magically stopped it; like it would have put a forcefield over the city and no so-called assault weapons could get through.

