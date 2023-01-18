President Joe Biden said on Monday that AR-15 rifles wouldn’t help Americans in an armed conflict with the federal government.
Biden made the comments during the National Action Network’s (NAN) annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Washington, where he vowed to ban what he called “assault weapons,” referring to semiautomatic sporting rifles in the style of an AR-15.
“I love my right-wing friends who talk about ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots,’” he said. “If you need to worry about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15.”
Biden’s comment was a reference to a Thomas Jefferson quote.
“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” Jefferson wrote in a 1787 letter to William Stephens Smith, the son-in-law of John Adams.
Firearm Industry Blasts Biden
This is not the first time Biden has said that Americans need more powerful weapons if they want to take on the federal government, and that they should therefore not object to giving up their semiautomatic sporting rifles.
“If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” he said during a June 2021 speech outlining his plan to tackle gun violence.
The president also claimed incorrectly that the bullet out of an AR-15 travels “five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun” during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in August 2022.
At the time, the Firearm Industry Trade Association responded to what it said was Biden’s “loose grasp of facts, willful ignorance of Constitutional rights, veiled threats and explicit insults,” which the association said were “a recipe for failure.”
“Instead of pledging to ban commonly-owned firearms, President Biden should be focused on locking up criminals, instead of winking-and-nodding at progressive prosecutors releasing them onto America’s streets,” the association said in its statement.
The president has long pushed for Congress to pass tighter gun-control legislation, and vowed again on Monday to get “assault rifles” banned, telling the audience: “I did it once and I’m going to do it again.”
“There’s no social redeeming value. Deer aren’t wearing Kevlar vests out there. What the hell do you need an assault—no, I’m serious,” Biden said, before pledging to also “ban the number of bullets that go in a magazine.”
The AR-15 rifle was the type of gun used by the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. The shooter killed 19 children and two teachers.
Gun control advocates and Democrat lawmakers have said the type of firearm used was partly responsible for the carnage.
According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, AR-15 rifles are among the most popular firearms sold in the Unites States and are typically used for hunting, home defense, range shooting, and competitive shooting. They are not “assault weapons” or “assault rifles,” according to the association.
Following Biden’s remarks on Monday, the National Rifle Association responded.
“Mr. President, Law-abiding Americans defend themselves from criminals with semi-automatic firearms every week. Dangerous criminals who you and your political allies set free with your soft-on-criminals policies prey upon innocent Americans,” the NRA posted on Twitter. “Do better, Joe.”
What’s behind that remark, I wonder.
Clearly, Biden is out of his mind.
Yes, sometimes I wonder just how crazy he is. Would anyone in his administration stop him if he decided to launch an attack on a community of 2nd Amendment believers?
This administration IS ALL READY attacking 2nd Amendment believers!
Not with F-15s.
Threatening the American people with the use of F15s? Sounds like terroristic threats. A republican saying this would have the FBI kicking in his door. Why isn’t he being investigated for this? Oh, wait, too many other investigations about him in the way.
this is at least the 4th time in video or print that dictator biden has threatened the american population with
the use of F15’s and in some of these threats he also mentions nuclear weapons-
he definitely sounds like a man with a fear for his life-without any true provocation-
really no one will assassinate him with harris as his back up-
his being vice president is probably what kept obama alive-the knowledge that the backup will do more harm
than the dunce already in place has kept many a president alive-
but at least biden acknowledges the awful job he is doing -and the certain knowledge that there are people out there
that would like to get america back in proper order-
Your comment reminds me of a story I once heard. Supposedly it’s been proven false, but it should make a person think.
Supposedly, during the 1980s, Russia sent operatives into the US to explore the idea of invading our country from the North, via Canada.
When the operatives returned to the Kremlin, they advised the leaders not to even try. Their assessment was that everybody in the Northern US had at least 1 gun and knew how to use it.
Then there’s Afghanistan. In 1979 Russia invaded and spent 8 long years mired in a quagmire, and eventually pulled out. The Afghans put up such a fierce fight, not possessing Migs, tanks, etc, against the best the Ruskies had, and forced them to leave, tails between their legs.
Bloviating Biden has to know that, should civil war break out, not everyone in the military will side with him, and that we folks in the Western states, as well as the South, are a tenacious bunch and won’t give up so easily.
Disarming a free people will only strengthen their resolve, and the end result might not be what pundits, bureaucrats, et al expect.
I don’t think Joe has thought this through ( nothing new there ). Would he be planning to use those F-15s to strafe Conservative neighborhoods? Even with smart bombs, picking individual houses out of a neighborhood would not be very safe.
AND, if the Air Force actually obeyed the unconstitutional order to bomb/strafe American citizens, have they wondered about protecting bases and homes for the pilots, ground crews, air controllers and other personnel that just targets on their own backs as well as those of their families?
What makes Babbling Biden think all the “F-15’s” would be on HIS side??