U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar “got married!” she posted on Instagram Wednesday evening, to a political strategist the Minnesota Democrat was accused of having an affair with.

The 5th District congresswoman from Minneapolis appears to have tied the knot with Tim Mynett, a political strategist Omar had hired during her 2018 election campaign and was widely speculated to have become romantically involved with.

The pair had cast doubt on the affair — both were married when tabloids first reported it — though whether either completely denied it was open to debate.

But there was no doubt in an Instagram post by Omar on Wednesday evening.

A dimly lit photo of the two shows a the pair in cozy embrace, their hands clasped, with ring fingers visible — and ringed.

“Got married!” the Instagram post reads. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah.” The final word is Arabic for “praise be to God.”

Omar officially divorced her husband Nov. 5, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” after previously denying she had separated from her husband.

Mynett was accused of cuckoldry by his ex-wife, who filed for divorce in April, alleging that Mynett told her “that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to her divorce filing. Mynett denied ever telling her that.

It’s unclear when or where Omar and Mynett exchanged vows. An Omar spokesman Wednesday night confirmed “they were married Islamically and legally.”

Based on the time stamp, it appears Omar made her announcement on Instagram within a half hour of President Donald Trump’s national address in which he announced restrictions on air travel from mainland Europe because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The two previous marriages of Omar, a Somali-born immigrant and member of “The Squad” of freshman women House Democrats of color, have come under scrutiny from conservative opponents, tabloid media and, to an extent, the mainstream media, in part because they included legally gray areas, such as a religious divorce that was not legally binding in the United States.

