The “Treatment for Trauma” crisis response team would be staffed by paramedics and social workers and run by the Chicago Department of Public Health. Community health advocates and some aldermen called Tuesday for creation of a crisis response team that excludes police officers to help people experiencing mental health emergencies.
“Currently, the city’s response to crises has been done and managed exclusively by the city’s police department,” said Arturo Carrillo, lead organizer for the Collaborative for Community Wellness, a citywide coalition of community groups. “As a result, the largest mental health provider in this city and this country is Cook County Jail.”
Instead, Carrillo, a licensed social worker, said the crisis response team would be staffed by paramedics and social workers and operated by the Chicago Department of Public Health. The team would be based out of the city’s five public mental health clinics.
The “Treatment for Trauma” proposal was introduced at a City Council meeting Sept. 9 and assigned to the Health and Human Relations Committee.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot included a co-response program involving police officers and mental health professionals in a multiyear anti-violence plan unveiled Tuesday.
CDPH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Carrillo said more than three-quarters of Chicago’s population live in communities with less than .2 therapists per 1,000 community residents; the rest of the population has four therapists per 1,000 residents.
Rosa Julia Garcia Rivera, chief operating officer of Gads Hill Center, a group that provides community and mental health services to underserved communities, said the center and its clinicians have seen “a dramatic increase” in the necessity for mental health services and crisis support in the past seven months.
“At the end of the day, the need for services consistently outpaces our resources as a nonprofit,” she said. “We need to find a solution to alleviate the pressure that our police officers are under and respond to our mental health needs with the appropriate intervention.”
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), a co-sponsor of the “Treatment Not Trauma” proposal, said Chicago police have been in charge of responding to a wide variety of situations, such as homelessness, substance abuse and mental health emergencies.
“That has created a huge problem because we have continued to allocate resources to use police but we have not been allocated the same amount of resources to make sure that people can have a response that is public health based,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said.
She said similar programs in two West Coast cities have saved the police departments about $8.5 million annually. The Crisis Assistance Helping Out On the Streets programs in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon, are run by local clinics and respond to about 20% of service calls to the police departments.
Carmen Orozco, a community leader with the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, said she has worked with residents for more than 15 years who have come to her during family or emotional crises.
She said one time, while leading a restorative justice course, a participant reached out to her with an emotional crisis situation. Orozco said she thought about calling the police but was afraid to do so.
“I thought about the economic situation she was dealing with and her immigration status, and in that situation, I would [have] put her in a very difficult position,” Orozco said via Carrillo, who translated.
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said people with untreated mental health conditions nationally are 16 times more likely to be killed when they come into contact with law enforcement.
“We need a non-law enforcement emergency crisis response to ensure that when people are in need of help … they will get the support that they need, and it will not result in an unnecessary arrest, and it will not result in an unnecessary murder or death at the hands of law enforcement,” he said.
Oh yeah, a bunch of Dr. Phils are on the case. I’m looking at my watch now to see just about how long this will last when an out of control, hyped up on Fentenyl, boozed up guy comes out with a gun or any other weapon to listen to a Mental Health worker. Haaaa! I’ll give it fifteen minutes or less. Good luck. You’re gonna need it!
There are irrational fears, such as fear of elevators, fear of the number 13, etc. Mental health professionals can help with all that. But if you’re standing on the edge of a cliff, fear of heights is a good thing. It saves your life. If you’re living in a war zone, fear of being shot by a stray bullet is a real fear. You probably have friends and family who were killed by stray bullets in said war zone. A shrink can’t help with that.
The real answer is to either stop the problem (more police) or distance yourself from the threat (move away). Anyone with the ability to move away has already done so. The people remaining are the ones with no options.
It is in the best interests of the city, as well as its citizens, to support the police. Without the police, a city turns into the Wild West real fast. And if you don’t have a gun you’re toast. The criminal loves it (for now) but after a while the remaining sheep won’t have anything left to steal. They will have to reach out into the suburbs. Biden supports this.
Good luck, especially when you run into some “nut” job who’s hyped up on something & has a weapon. Then you will find out if you can talk this person out of shooting you or someone else. As I said “good luck”!!!!
Awesome! Please send the team to a “naked man running in the street” call (in the dead of winter) I would love to see video of that.
HOW many medical people will have to die at the hands of a lunatic before they figure out this is a bad idea… I can understand sending a medical person out WITH a cop to try and talk a person down and the cop there for protection.. but to send in a medical person with NO protection against some nut job hyped up on drugs with a weapon is INSANE!!! She is putting these medical people in danger…