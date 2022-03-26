YouTube on Thursday removed several CPAC videos for violating the platform’s “election integrity policy.”
“We removed content from the CPAC channel for violating our election integrity policy,” YouTube Policy Communications Manager Ivy Choi told the Washington Examiner, per The Hill.
“Our policies apply to everyone, regardless of the uploader’s political views, and while we do allow content that provides additional context such as countervailing views, the content we removed from this channel was footage that did not provide sufficient context.”
According to Rep. Andy Biggs, YouTube removed all video footage from two of the four days of the conference, including speeches by President Trump and multiple other GOP lawmakers.
“The only notice we got from YouTube was that our videos were ‘flagged’ for ‘misinformation,'” Biggs added in another post. “No additional details were provided. We appealed and recently learned that all our apples have been ‘rejected.'”
Election integrity! What about the outrageous political that pop up when I try to watch a video that seems interesting that turns out to be on YouTube, all have been Democrat, all are at least 15 sec. long (16 sec. too long) and they can not be skipped like most others.
YouTube Removes CPAC Videos For Violating the socialist Democrat Party’s ‘Election Integrity Policy’…… Huh???
The Democrat party has No Integrity, No Ethics, No Honesty, No Morality!
Socialism : A way of organizing a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the (Democrat Party ruled) government.
This is just more socialist Democrat Party’s censorship of the Republican Party and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by the Democrat Party’s treasonous Minions.
Following that logic, then we need to dissolve the Democrat Party.
“YouTube Policy Communications Manager Ivy Choi”?????? A communications manager that practices “censorship”??????? In other words, Ivy Choi is not a communications manager, Choi is a “communist propaganda censorship manager”. Hey Ivy, how is that for a dose of reality? I have a great idea Ivy. Take a one way trip to North Korea, where you will be welcomed as a “censorship manager” for the communist party of North Korea.